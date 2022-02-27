THI Basketball Central: Syracuse
Date: Monday, February 28, 2022
Location: Chapel Hill, North Carolina
Arena: Dean E. Smith Center (21,750)
Time/TV: 7:00 pm/ESPN
Live Audio: Tar Heel Sports Network, GoHeelsTV; Sirius (371), XM (371), SiriusXM Online (371)
SYRACUSE - NORTH CAROLINA SERIES
Series vs. UNC: Carolina leads 14-6
Last Meeting: Syracuse 72 Carolina 70 (3/1/21)
Series Notes: Syracuse has won two of the last three meetings.
SYRACUSE ORANGES (15-14, 9-9 ACC)
Official Site | Schedule | Statistics | Roster | Twitter
Head Coach: Jim Boeheim (997-423 at SU, 997-423 overall)
Rankings: NR AP, NR Coaches, #86 NET, #64 ESPN BPI, #63 Sagarin, #85 KenPom
Strength of Schedule: #54
Strength of Record: #93
Offense (Per Game): 76.8 points, 45.2 FG%, 37.1 3-pt FG%, 72.5 FT%, 35.9 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 10.8 turnovers, 1.3 A/T ratio, 7.2 steals, 3.9 blocks
Opponents (Per Game): 74.8 points, 42.6 FG%, 33.8 3-pt FG%, 75.1 FT%, 37.7 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 12.1 turnovers, 1.6 A/T ratio, 6.5 steals, 3.1 blocks
PROJECTED STARTERS
#11 Joseph Girard III, G, 6-1, 190, JR (33.4 mpg, 13.4 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 4.2 apg)
#35 Buddy Boeheim, G, 6-6, 205, SR (37.7 mpg, 19.1 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 3.2 apg)
#5 Frank Anselem, C, 6-10, 215, SO (12.7 mpg, 2.4 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 0.2 apg)
#0 Jimmy Boeheim, F, 6-8, 225, SR (34.4 mpg, 13.4 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 1.5 apg)
##21 Cole Swider, F, 6-9, 220, SR (34.1 mpg, 12.9 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 1.4 apg)
NORTH CAROLINA TAR HEELS (21-8, 13-5 ACC)
Official Site | Schedule | Statistics | Roster | Twitter
Head Coach: Hubert Davis (21-8 at UNC, 21-8 overall)
Rankings: NR AP, NR Coaches, #41 NET, #34 ESPN BPI, #30 Sagarin, #38 KenPom
Strength of Schedule: #45
Strength of Record: #27
Offense (Per Game): 77.7 points, 45.9 FG%, 37.3 3-pt FG%, 76.5 FT%, 39.6 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 12.2 turnovers, 1.2 A/T ratio, 5.4 steals, 4.0 blocks
Opponents (Per Game): 72.1 points, 43.2 FG%, 34.5 3-pt FG%, 73.4 FT%, 32.0 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 10.1 turnovers, 1.3 A/T ratio, 7.0 steals, 3.2 blocks
PROJECTED STARTERS
#2 Caleb Love, G, 6-4, 195, SO (33.3 mpg, 15.3 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 3.7 apg)
#4 RJ Davis, G, 6-0, 190, SO (32.8 mpg, 13.2 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 3.3 apg)
#1 Leaky Black, G, 6-8, 200, SR (27.6 mpg, 4.9 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 2.3 apg)
#5 Armando Bacot, F/C, 6-10, 240, JR (30.6 mpg, 16.3 ppg, 12.5 rpg, 1.5 apg)
#45 Brady Manek, F, 6-9, 230, SR (28.7 mpg, 13.8 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 1.8 apg)
*Projected starters based on previous game; Stats & rankings through 2/26/22*
REMAINING SCHEDULE FOR CAROLINA
March 5 - at Duke 6:00 pm (ESPN)