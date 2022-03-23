 TarHeelIllustrated - THI Basketball Central: UCLA
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-23 09:46:03 -0500') }} basketball Edit

THI Basketball Central: UCLA

Carolina will face Tyger Campbell and UCLA in the Sweet 16 in Philadelphia on Friday night.
Carolina will face Tyger Campbell and UCLA in the Sweet 16 in Philadelphia on Friday night. (Jan Kim Lim)
John Gwaltney • TarHeelIllustrated
TarHeelIllustrated.com
@JohnGwaltney

Date: Friday, March 25, 2022

Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Arena: Wells Fargo Arena (21,000)

Time/TV: 9:40 pm EST/CBS

Announcers: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Jim Spanarkel (analyst), Jamie Erdahl (sideline)

Live Audio: Westwood One; SiriusXM

#4 UCLA BRUINS (27-7, 15-5 PAC 12)

Official Site | Schedule | Statistics | Roster | Twitter

Head Coach: Mick Cronin (68-29 at UCLA, 433-200 overall)

Series vs. UNC: 3-10

NET Ranking: #10

Offense (Per Game): 75.7 points, 45.0 FG%, 35.3 3-pt FG%, 74.2FT%, 36.7 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 9.0 turnovers, 1.5 A/T ratio, 7.0 steals, 3.3 blocks

Opponents (Per Game): 64.2 points, 41.6 FG%, 32.1 3-pt FG%, 72.5 FT%, 32.9 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 13.3 turnovers, 0.9 A/T ratio, 4.5 steals, 3.2 blocks

PROJECTED STARTERS

#10 Tyger Campbell, G, 5-11, 180, JR (32.2 mpg, 11.8 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 4.2 apg)

#1 Jules Bernard, G, 6-7, 210, SR (29.8 mpg, 12.7 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 1.7 apg)

#3 Johnny Juzang, G, 6-7, 215, JR (31.6 mpg, 15.7 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 1.8 apg)

#24 Jaime Jaquez Jr, G, 6-7, 225, JR (30.3 mpg, 14.0 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 2.3 apg)

#2 Cody Riley, F, 6-9, 250, SR (21. mpg, 7.4 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 1.0 apg)

#8 NORTH CAROLINA TAR HEELS (26-9, 15-5 ACC)

Official Site | Schedule | Statistics | Roster | Twitter

Head Coach: Hubert Davis (26-9 at UNC, 26-9 overall)

NET Ranking: #31

Offense (Per Game): 78.5 points, 45.4 FG%, 36.5 3-pt FG%, 77.0 FT%, 40.3 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 11.9 turnovers, 1.3 A/T ratio, 5.4 steals, 3.9 blocks

Opponents (Per Game): 71.9 points, 42.8 FG%, 34.1 3-pt FG%, 73.3 FT%, 32.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 10.1 turnovers, 1.3 A/T ratio, 6.7 steals, 3.4 blocks

PROJECTED STARTERS

#2 Caleb Love, G, 6-4, 195, SO (33.6 mpg, 15.3 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 3.7 apg)

#4 RJ Davis, G, 6-0, 190, SO (33.5 mpg, 13.5 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 3.7 apg)

#1 Leaky Black, G, 6-8, 200, SR (29.0 mpg, 5.0 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 2.8 apg)

#5 Armando Bacot, F/C, 6-10, 240, JR (31.3 mpg, 16.4 ppg, 12.5 rpg, 1.7 bpg)

#45 Brady Manek, F, 6-9, 230, SR (29.6 mpg, 15.1 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 1.9 apg)

*Projected starters based on previous game; Stats & rankings through 3/20/22*

NEXT ROUND: Round of 8

The winner of Carolina-UCLA will face the winner of #15 St. Peter's - #3 Purdue in Philadelphia on Sunday, March 25. The winner of the East Regional final advances to the Final Four in New Orleans.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}