THI Basketball Central: UCLA
Date: Friday, March 25, 2022
Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Arena: Wells Fargo Arena (21,000)
Time/TV: 9:40 pm EST/CBS
Announcers: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Jim Spanarkel (analyst), Jamie Erdahl (sideline)
Live Audio: Westwood One; SiriusXM
#4 UCLA BRUINS (27-7, 15-5 PAC 12)
Official Site | Schedule | Statistics | Roster | Twitter
Head Coach: Mick Cronin (68-29 at UCLA, 433-200 overall)
Series vs. UNC: 3-10
NET Ranking: #10
Offense (Per Game): 75.7 points, 45.0 FG%, 35.3 3-pt FG%, 74.2FT%, 36.7 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 9.0 turnovers, 1.5 A/T ratio, 7.0 steals, 3.3 blocks
Opponents (Per Game): 64.2 points, 41.6 FG%, 32.1 3-pt FG%, 72.5 FT%, 32.9 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 13.3 turnovers, 0.9 A/T ratio, 4.5 steals, 3.2 blocks
PROJECTED STARTERS
#10 Tyger Campbell, G, 5-11, 180, JR (32.2 mpg, 11.8 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 4.2 apg)
#1 Jules Bernard, G, 6-7, 210, SR (29.8 mpg, 12.7 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 1.7 apg)
#3 Johnny Juzang, G, 6-7, 215, JR (31.6 mpg, 15.7 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 1.8 apg)
#24 Jaime Jaquez Jr, G, 6-7, 225, JR (30.3 mpg, 14.0 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 2.3 apg)
#2 Cody Riley, F, 6-9, 250, SR (21. mpg, 7.4 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 1.0 apg)
#8 NORTH CAROLINA TAR HEELS (26-9, 15-5 ACC)
Official Site | Schedule | Statistics | Roster | Twitter
Head Coach: Hubert Davis (26-9 at UNC, 26-9 overall)
NET Ranking: #31
Offense (Per Game): 78.5 points, 45.4 FG%, 36.5 3-pt FG%, 77.0 FT%, 40.3 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 11.9 turnovers, 1.3 A/T ratio, 5.4 steals, 3.9 blocks
Opponents (Per Game): 71.9 points, 42.8 FG%, 34.1 3-pt FG%, 73.3 FT%, 32.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 10.1 turnovers, 1.3 A/T ratio, 6.7 steals, 3.4 blocks
PROJECTED STARTERS
#2 Caleb Love, G, 6-4, 195, SO (33.6 mpg, 15.3 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 3.7 apg)
#4 RJ Davis, G, 6-0, 190, SO (33.5 mpg, 13.5 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 3.7 apg)
#1 Leaky Black, G, 6-8, 200, SR (29.0 mpg, 5.0 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 2.8 apg)
#5 Armando Bacot, F/C, 6-10, 240, JR (31.3 mpg, 16.4 ppg, 12.5 rpg, 1.7 bpg)
#45 Brady Manek, F, 6-9, 230, SR (29.6 mpg, 15.1 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 1.9 apg)
*Projected starters based on previous game; Stats & rankings through 3/20/22*
NEXT ROUND: Round of 8
The winner of Carolina-UCLA will face the winner of #15 St. Peter's - #3 Purdue in Philadelphia on Sunday, March 25. The winner of the East Regional final advances to the Final Four in New Orleans.