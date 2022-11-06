THI Basketball Central: UNC Wilmington
DATE: Monday, November 7, 2022
WHERE: Dean E. Smith Center (21,750)
TIME/TV: 9:00 pm/ACC Network
LIVE AUDIO: GoHeelsTV; Tar Heel Sports Network; SIRIUSXM College Basketball Schedule (Sirius 81, XM/SXM 81, Internet 81)
UNC WILMINGTON: Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Stats | Twitter
SERIES: Carolina 5-0
LAST MEETING: Carolina 78 UNCW 62 (2019)
**************************************************************************************
Try TarHeelIllustrated.com for FREE for 30 days!!! - Promociode: TARHEELS23
***************************************************************************************
|UNC WILMINGTON
|NORTH CAROLINA
|
Head Coach
|
Takayo Siddle
34-19 overall
|
Hubert Davis
29-10 overall
|
2022-23 Record
|
0-0 (0-0 CAA)
|
0-0 (0-0 ACC)
|
Rankings
|
NR AP
NR Coaches
|
#1 AP
#1 Coaches
|
Strength of Schedule
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Strength of Record
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Strength of Schedule Remaining
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Points Per Game
|
72.1
|
77.9
|
Scoring Margin
|
+3.1
|
+6.6
|
Field Goal Percentage
|
42.4%
|
44.7%
|
3-PT FG Percentage
|
33.3%
|
35.8%
|
Free Throw Percentage
|
74.3%
|
76.4%
|
Rebounds Per Game
|
33.5
|
41.2
|
Rebounding Margin
|
-3.5
|
+8.5
|
Assists Per Game
|
10.6
|
14.9
|
Turnovers Per Game
|
10.0
|
11.7
|
Turnover Margin
|
+3.5
|
-2.0
|
Assist/Turnover Ratio
|
1.1
|
1.3
|
Steals Per Game
|
7.6
|
5.2
|
Blocks Per Game
|
4.0
|
3.9
|NAME
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|
2 Shykeim Phillips
SR, G, 6-2, 195
|
11.3
|
3.8
|
2.2
|
3 Maleeck Harden-Hayes
SR, G, 6-7, 195
|
5.3
|
3.1
|
0.4
|
55 Donovan Newby
JR, G, 6-1, 185
|
8.3
|
1.8
|
2.3
|
13 Trazarien White
SO, F, 6-6, 190
|
6.9
|
4.7
|
0.8
|
23 Amari Kelly
SR, F, 6-9, 225
|
2.7
|
2.8
|
0.2
More from UNCW's exhibition win over Emory & Henry:
Seahawks Wallop Wasps in Exhibition - UNCW Sports Information