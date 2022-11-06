News More News
THI Basketball Central: UNC Wilmington

Armando Bacot and his Tar Heel teammates are ready to get this season rolling with UNC Wilmington in Chapel Hill.
Armando Bacot and his Tar Heel teammates are ready to get this season rolling with UNC Wilmington in Chapel Hill. (USA Today Sports Images)
DATE: Monday, November 7, 2022

WHERE: Dean E. Smith Center (21,750)

TIME/TV: 9:00 pm/ACC Network

LIVE AUDIO: GoHeelsTV; Tar Heel Sports Network; SIRIUSXM College Basketball Schedule (Sirius 81, XM/SXM 81, Internet 81)

UNC WILMINGTON: Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Stats | Twitter

SERIES: Carolina 5-0

LAST MEETING: Carolina 78 UNCW 62 (2019)

**************************************************************************************

UNCW - UNC TEAM COMPARISON
UNC WILMINGTON NORTH CAROLINA

Head Coach

Takayo Siddle

34-19 overall
34-19 at UNCW

Hubert Davis

29-10 overall
29-10 at UNC

2022-23 Record

0-0 (0-0 CAA)

0-0 (0-0 ACC)

Rankings

NR AP

NR Coaches

#1 AP

#1 Coaches

Strength of Schedule

N/A

N/A

Strength of Record

N/A

N/A

Strength of Schedule Remaining

N/A

N/A

Points Per Game

72.1

77.9

Scoring Margin

+3.1

+6.6

Field Goal Percentage

42.4%

44.7%

3-PT FG Percentage

33.3%

35.8%

Free Throw Percentage

74.3%

76.4%

Rebounds Per Game

33.5

41.2

Rebounding Margin

-3.5

+8.5

Assists Per Game

10.6

14.9

Turnovers Per Game

10.0

11.7

Turnover Margin

+3.5

-2.0

Assist/Turnover Ratio

1.1

1.3

Steals Per Game

7.6

5.2

Blocks Per Game

4.0

3.9
Statistics as of April 4, 2022
UNC Wilmington Starters
NAME PPG RPG APG

2 Shykeim Phillips

SR, G, 6-2, 195

11.3

3.8

2.2

3 Maleeck Harden-Hayes

SR, G, 6-7, 195

5.3

3.1

0.4

55 Donovan Newby

JR, G, 6-1, 185

8.3

1.8

2.3

13 Trazarien White

SO, F, 6-6, 190

6.9

4.7

0.8

23 Amari Kelly

SR, F, 6-9, 225

2.7

2.8

0.2
Based on exhibition; 2021-22 stats

More from UNCW's exhibition win over Emory & Henry:

Seahawks Wallop Wasps in Exhibition - UNCW Sports Information

