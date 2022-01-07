 TarHeelIllustrated - THI Basketball Central: Virginia
Carolina looks to snap a seven-game losing streak to Virginia when the Cavaliers come to Chapel Hill on Saturday.
John Gwaltney • TarHeelIllustrated
@JohnGwaltney

Date: Saturday, January 8, 2022

Location: Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Arena: Dean E. Smith Center (21,750)

Time/TV: 1:00 pm/ESPN

Live Audio: Tar Heel Sports Network, GoHeelsTV; Sirius (382), XM (382), SiriusXM Online (972)

VIRGINIA - NORTH CAROLINA SERIES

Series vs. UNC: Carolina leads 131-60

Last Meeting: Virginia 60 Carolina 48 (2/13/21)

Streak: Carolina has lost the last seven meetings with Virginia dating back to 2017.

VIRGINIA CAVALIERS (9-5, 3-1 ACC)

Official Site | Schedule | Statistics | Roster | Twitter

Head Coach: Tony Bennett (304-108 at UVA, 373-141 overall)

Rankings: NR AP, NR Coaches, #52 ESPN BPI, #49 Sagarin, #55 KenPom

Strength of Schedule: #45

Strength of Record: #68

Offense (Per Game): 63.6 points, 45.8 FG%, 31.7 3-pt FG%, 72.9 FT%, 31.6 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 10.3 turnovers, 1.3 A/T ratio, 5.7 steals, 5.4 blocks

Opponents (Per Game): 57.7 points, 39.7 FG%, 33.9 3-pt FG%, 65.4 FT%, 32.4 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 11.4 turnovers, 1.0 A/T ratio, 5.8 steals, 2.8 blocks

PROJECTED STARTERS

#0 Kihei Clark, G, 5-10, 172, Sr (35.1 mpg, 9.9 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 4.2 apg)

#4 Armaan Franklin, G, 6-4, 204, Jr (29.1 mpg, 12.0 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 1.4 apg)

#2 Reece Beekman, F, 6-2, 181, So (33.8 mpg, 6.9 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 4.4 apg)

#21 Kadin Shedrick, F, 6-11, 231, So (22.1 mpg, 6.8 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 0.2 apg)

NORTH CAROLINA TAR HEELS (10-4, 2-1 ACC)

Official Site | Schedule | Statistics | Roster | Twitter

Head Coach: Hubert Davis (10-4 at UNC, 10-4 overall)

Rankings: NR AP, NR Coaches, #29 ESPN BPI, #31 Sagarin, #31 KenPom

Strength of Schedule: #19

Strength of Record: #38

Offense (Per Game): 79.1 points, 48.3 FG%, 39.7 3-pt FG%, 75.3 FT%, 40.0 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 12.5 turnovers, 1.2 A/T ratio, 5.4 steals, 3.4 blocks

Opponents (Per Game): 71.4 points, 42.6 FG%, 32.1 3-pt FG%, 71.1 FT%, 31.3 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 9.7 turnovers, 1.5 A/T ratio, 7.2 steals, 3.2 blocks

PROJECTED STARTERS

#2 Caleb Love, G, 6-4, 195, So (32.0 mpg, 15.6 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 3.3 apg)

#4 RJ Davis, G, 6-0, 190, So (31.3 mpg, 13.7 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 3.6 apg)

#1 Leaky Black, G, 6-8, 200, Sr (26.0 mpg, 4.2 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 2.2 apg)

#5 Armando Bacot, F/C, 6-10, 240, Jr (28.7 mpg, 15.7 ppg, 10.4 rpg, 1.7 apg)

#45 Brady Manek, F, 6-9, 230, Sr (25.4 mpg, 12.4 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 1.3 apg)

*Projected starters based on previous game; Stats & rankings through 1/6/21*

NEXT FIVE GAMES FOR CAROLINA

January 15 - Georgia Tech 8:00 pm (ACCN)

January 18 - at Miami 7:00 pm (ACCN)

January 22 - at Wake Forest 8:00 pm (ACCN)

January 26 - Boston College TBA (TBA)

January 29 - N.C. State 2:00 pm (ACCN)

