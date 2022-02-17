THI Basketball Central: Virginia Tech
Date: Saturday, February 19, 2022
Location: Blacksburg, Virginia
Arena: Cassell Coliseum (10,000)
Time/TV: 4:00 pm/ESPN2
Live Audio: Tar Heel Sports Network, GoHeelsTV; Sirius (383), XM (383), SiriusXM Online (973)
VIRGINIA TECH - NORTH CAROLINA SERIES
Series vs. UNC: Carolina leads 71-15
Last Meeting: Carolina 78 Virginia Tech 68 (1/24/22)
January 24, 2022: Box Score
VIRGINIA TECH HOKIES (16-10, 8-7 ACC)
Official Site | Schedule | Statistics | Roster | Twitter
Head Coach: Mike Young (47-33 at VT, 346-277 overall)
Rankings: NR AP, NR Coaches, #35 NET, #22 ESPN BPI, #30 Sagarin, #27 KenPom
Strength of Schedule: #60
Strength of Record: #70
Offense (Per Game): 70.6 points, 47.4 FG%, 40.9 3-pt FG%, 74.3 FT%, 31.8 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 10.8 turnovers, 1.4 A/T ratio, 5.1 steals, 3.3 blocks
Opponents (Per Game): 61.5 points, 42.2 FG%, 32.1 3-pt FG%, 74.4 FT%, 30.6 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 12.1 turnovers, 0.9 A/T ratio, 6.2 steals, 3.0 blocks
PROJECTED STARTERS
#5 Storm Murphy, G, 6-0, 185, SR (27.7 mpg, 8.3 ppg, 1.8 rpg, 2.7 apg)
#4 Nahiem Alleyne, G, 6-4, 194, JR (31.6 mpg, 10.3 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 1.7 apg)
#0 Hunter Cattoor, G, 6-3, 200, JR (33.1 mpg, 10.3 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 2.0 apg)
#25 Justyn Mutts, F, 6-7, 230, SR (29.3 mpg, 10.3 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 3.3 apg)
#22 Keve Aluma, F, 6-9, 235, SR (30.4 mpg, 15.8 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 1.8 apg)
NORTH CAROLINA TAR HEELS (18-8, 10-5 ACC)
Official Site | Schedule | Statistics | Roster | Twitter
Head Coach: Hubert Davis (18-7 at UNC, 18-7 overall)
Rankings: NR AP, NR Coaches, #37 NET, #29 ESPN BPI, #28 Sagarin, #48 KenPom
Strength of Schedule: #34
Strength of Record: #24
Offense (Per Game): 78.3 points, 45.6 FG%, 38.1 3-pt FG%, 75.3 FT%, 39.7 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 11.9 turnovers, 1.2 A/T ratio, 5.3 steals, 3.9 blocks
Opponents (Per Game): 73.0 points, 43.5 FG%, 35.7 3-pt FG%, 73.3 FT%, 32.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 10.2 turnovers, 1.3 A/T ratio, 6.9 steals, 3.3 blocks
PROJECTED STARTERS
#2 Caleb Love, G, 6-4, 195, SO (32.5 mpg, 15.1 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 3.6 apg)
#4 RJ Davis, G, 6-0, 190, SO (32.5 mpg, 13.5 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 3.4 apg)
#1 Leaky Black, G, 6-8, 200, SR (27.8 mpg, 4.9 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 2.5 apg)
#5 Armando Bacot, F/C, 6-10, 240, JR (29.8 mpg, 16.2 ppg, 12.1 rpg, 1.6 apg)
#45 Brady Manek, F, 6-9, 230, SR (28.1 mpg, 13.7 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 1.7 apg)
*Projected starters based on previous game; Stats & rankings through 2/16/22*
REMAINING SCHEDULE FOR CAROLINA
February 21 - Louisville 7:00 pm (ESPN)
February 26 - at N.C. State 2:00pm (ESPN/ESPN2)
February 28 - Syracuse 7:00 pm (ESPN)
March 5 - at Duke 6:00 pm (ESPN)