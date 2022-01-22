THI Basketball Central: Wake Forest
Date: Saturday, January 22, 2022
Location: Winston-Salem, North Carolina
Arena: LJVM Coliseum (14,6650
Time/TV: 8:00 pm/ACCN
Live Audio: Tar Heel Sports Network, GoHeelsTV; Sirius (371), XM (371), SiriusXM Online (371)
WAKE FOREST - NORTH CAROLINA SERIES
Series vs. UNC: Carolina leads 163-67
Last Meeting: Carolina 80 Wake Forest 73 (1/20/21)
Series Note: Carolina has won eight of the last nine meetings with Wake Forest.
WAKE FOREST DEMON DEACONS (15-4, 5-3 ACC)
Head Coach: Steve Forbes (21-20 at WFU, 317-125 overall)
Rankings: NR AP, NR Coaches, #44 ESPN BPI, #53 Sagarin, #40 KenPom
Strength of Schedule: #77
Strength of Record: #33
Offense (Per Game): 78.3 points, 48.0 FG%, 32.3 3-pt FG%, 73.2 FT%, 36.8 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 13.5 turnovers, 1.1 A/T ratio, 6.7 steals, 3.8 blocks
Opponents (Per Game): 68.1 points, 40.8 FG%, 31.6 3-pt FG%, 70.2 FT%, 33.6 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 13.2 turnovers, 0.9 A/T ratio, 7.4 steals, 2.8 blocks
PROJECTED STARTERS
#4 Daivien Williamson, G, 6-1, 180, SR (30.1 mpg, 12.4 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 0.9 apg)
#31 Alondes Williams, G, 6-5, 210, SR (33.7 mpg, 20.3 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 5.2 apg)
#13 Dallas Walton, F, 7-0, 230, SR (26.2 mpg, 8.1 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 1.1 apg)
#1 Isaiah Mucius, F, 6-8, 205, SR (27.2 mpg, 10.5 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 0.8 apg)
#0 Jake LaRavia, F, 6-8, 235, JR (34.7 mpg, 14.7 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 3.5 apg)
NORTH CAROLINA TAR HEELS (12-5, 4-2 ACC)
Head Coach: Hubert Davis (12-5 at UNC, 12-5 overall)
Rankings: NR AP, NR Coaches, #31 ESPN BPI, #33 Sagarin, #37 KenPom
Strength of Schedule: #34
Strength of Record: #41
Offense (Per Game): 78.0 points, 47.2 FG%, 38.1 3-pt FG%, 75.5 FT%, 40.2 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 12.4 turnovers, 1.2 A/T ratio, 4.9 steals, 3.4 blocks
Opponents (Per Game): 71.1 points, 43.1 FG%, 33.3 3-pt FG%, 69.0 FT%, 31.2 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 9.5 turnovers, 1.5 A/T ratio, 7.4 steals, 3.2 blocks
PROJECTED STARTERS
#2 Caleb Love, G, 6-4, 195, So (32.1 mpg, 14.9 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 3.4 apg)
#4 RJ Davis, G, 6-0, 190, So (31.5 mpg, 13.2 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 3.5 apg)
#1 Leaky Black, G, 6-8, 200, Sr (24.6 mpg, 3.5 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 2.3 apg)
#5 Armando Bacot, F/C, 6-10, 240, Jr (29.2 mpg, 17.2 ppg, 11.3 rpg, 1.6 apg)
#45 Brady Manek, F, 6-9, 230, Sr (25.6 mpg, 12.4 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 1.8 apg)
*Projected starters based on previous game; Stats & rankings through 1/20/21*
NEXT FIVE GAMES FOR CAROLINA
January 24 - Virginia Tech 8:00 pm (ACCN)
January 26 - Boston College 7:00 pm (RSN)
January 29 - N.C. State 2:00 pm (ACCN)
February 1 - at Louisville 8:00 pm (ACCN)
February 5 - Duke 6:00 pm (ESPN)