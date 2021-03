TarHeelIllustrated - THI Basketball Central: Wisconsin

Opponents (Per Game): 64.8 points, 42.3 FG%, 33.1 3-pt FG%, 71.6 FT%, 35.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 11.9 turnovers, 1.1 A/T ratio, 4.4 steals, 3.9 blocks

Offense (Per Game): 69.7 points, 42.0 FG%, 36.0 3-pt FG%, 76.4 FT%, 33.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 9.0 turnovers, 1.5 A/T ratio, 5.9 steals, 3.9 blocks

Head Coach: Greg Gard (118-69 at UW; 118-69 overall)

Opponents (Per Game): 69.4 points, 42.1 FG%, 34.4 3-pt FG%, 69.4 FT%, 32.4 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 13.9 turnovers, 0.9 A/T ratio, 8.6 steals, 4.5 blocks

Offense (Per Game): 75.7 points, 44.1 FG%, 31.7 3-pt FG%, 66.8 FT%, 43.1 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 14.8 turnovers, 1.0 A/T ratio, 7.2 steals, 4.7 blocks

Head Coach: Roy Williams (485-162 at UNC, 903-263 overall)

*Projected starters based on previous game; Stats & rankings through 3/15/21*

The winner of Wisconsin-North Carolina will face the winner of Hartford-Baylor on Sunday.