TarHeelIllustrated - THI First Look: 4-Star PG Robert Dillingham

WINSTON-SALEM, NC – THI was on hand Monday night to watch 4-star class of 2023 point guard Robert Dillingham play as he and Combine Academy defeated Quality Education Academy 69-50 at Quality Education Academy Gym.

Dillingham, who is 6-foot-2, 160 pounds and rated the No. 12 overall prospect nationally in his class, led the Goats with 24 points, as Combine used a big second quarter to pull away at Quality Education Academy Gym.

Combine is coached by former UNC star and 11-year NBA veteran Jeff McInnis, who retired from playing professionally following the 2008 season.

North Carolina offered Dillingham on Christmas Eve, and among his other offers are from Ole Miss, Wichita State and South Florida. Kansas and Tennessee have been in contact and recently Virginia has talked with him quite a bit.