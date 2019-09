POINTS ALLOWED PER GAME

POINTS PER GAME

STRENGTH OF SCHEDULE

HEAD COACH: Manny Diaz (0-1 overall, 0-1 at Miami)

2018 RECORD: 7-6 overall, 4-4 ACC (T-3rd Coastal)

LAST MEETING: Miami 47, Carolina 10 (2018)

SERIES vs. UNC: Tied 11-11

More News

News More News

Certain data provided by STATS, LLC

© 2019 Verizon Media. All rights reserved.