POINTS ALLOWED PER GAME

POINTS PER GAME

STRENGTH OF SCHEDULE

HEAD COACH: Dave Clawson (120-115 overall, 30-35 at WFU)

2018 RECORD: 7-6 overall, 3-5 ACC (T-5th Atlantic)

COLORS: Old Gold & Black

LAST MEETING: Carolina 50, Wake Forest 14 (2015)

SERIES vs. UNC: Carolina leads 69-35-2

More News

News More News

Certain data provided by STATS, LLC

© 2019 Verizon Media. All rights reserved.