THI Football Central: Appalachian State
DATE: Saturday, September 3, 2022
WHERE: Kidd Brewer Stadium (30,000); Boone, N.C.
SURFACE: AstroTurf 3D3
TIME/TV: Noon/ESPNU
ANNOUNCERS: Mark Neely (play-by-play), Charles Arbuckle (analyst), Dana Boyle (sideline)
LIVE AUDIO: GoHeelsTV; Tar Heel Sports Network; SIRIUSXM College Football Schedule (Sirius 158; XM/SXM 202; SXM App 965)
APPALACHIAN STATE MOUNTAINEERS: Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Stats | Twitter
SERIES: Tied 1-1
LAST MEETING: Appalachian State 34, Carolina 31 (2019)
|APPALACHIAN STATE
|NORTH CAROLINA
|
Head Coach
|
Shawn Clark
20-7 overall
20-7 at App State
|
Mack Brown
266-139-1 overall
|
2022 Record
|
0-0 (0-0 Sun Belt)
|
1-0 (0-0 ACC)
|
Rankings
|
#41 AP
#40 Coaches
#55 FPI
#44 Sagarin
|
#39 AP
#33 Coaches
#30 FPI
#49 Sagarin
|APPALACHIAN STATE
|NORTH CAROLINA
|
Points Per Game
|
34.5
|
24.0
|
Rushing Per Game
|
192.2
|
56.0
|
Passing Per Game
|
249.1
|
279.0
|
TOTAL
|
441.3
|
335.0
|APPALACHIAN STATE
|NORTH CAROLINA
|
Points Per Game
|
22.1
|
56.0
|
Rushing Per Game
|
126.0
|
314.0
|
Passing Per Game
|
222.0
|
294.0
|
TOTAL
|
348.0
|
608.0
|APPALACHIAN STATE
|NORTH CAROLINA
|
Passing
|
Chase Brice
3,337 total yards
242-390-11 passing
27 TD
|
Drake Maye
294 total yards
29-37-0 passing
5 TD
|
Rushing
|
Nate Noel
199 carries
1126 total yards
5.7 average
4 TD
|
Omarion Hampton
14 carries
101 total yards
7.2 average
2 TDs
|
Receiving
|
Christian Wells
12 receptions
243 total yards
20.25 average
2 TD
|
Josh Downs
9 receptions
78.0 total yards
8.67 average
2 TD
|
Tackles
|
Trey Cobb
75 total tackles
33 solo, 42 assisted
5.5 TFL; 0 Sacks
|
Power Echols
10 total tackles
9 solo, 1 assisted
2.0 TFL, 1.0 Sacks