{{ timeAgo('2022-08-28 22:55:57 -0500') }} football Edit

THI Football Central: Appalachian State

Carolina gets the tall task of traveling to what will be a rowdy Kidd Brewer Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
Carolina gets the tall task of traveling to what will be a rowdy Kidd Brewer Stadium on Saturday afternoon. (Appalachian State Sports Information)
John Gwaltney • TarHeelIllustrated
TarHeelIllustrated.com
@JohnGwaltney
DATE: Saturday, September 3, 2022

WHERE: Kidd Brewer Stadium (30,000); Boone, N.C.

SURFACE: AstroTurf 3D3

TIME/TV: Noon/ESPNU

ANNOUNCERS: Mark Neely (play-by-play), Charles Arbuckle (analyst), Dana Boyle (sideline)

LIVE AUDIO: GoHeelsTV; Tar Heel Sports Network; SIRIUSXM College Football Schedule (Sirius 158; XM/SXM 202; SXM App 965)

APPALACHIAN STATE MOUNTAINEERS: Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Stats | Twitter

SERIES: Tied 1-1

LAST MEETING: Appalachian State 34, Carolina 31 (2019)

APP STATE - UNC TEAM COMPARISON
APPALACHIAN STATE NORTH CAROLINA

Head Coach

Shawn Clark

20-7 overall

20-7 at App State

Mack Brown

266-139-1 overall
91-63-1 at UNC

2022 Record

0-0 (0-0 Sun Belt)

1-0 (0-0 ACC)

Rankings

#41 AP

#40 Coaches

#55 FPI

#44 Sagarin

#39 AP

#33 Coaches

#30 FPI

#49 Sagarin
Record & Rankings as of August 28, 2022
APP STATE OFFENSE vs. UNC DEFENSE
APPALACHIAN STATE NORTH CAROLINA

Points Per Game

34.5

24.0

Rushing Per Game

192.2

56.0

Passing Per Game

249.1

279.0

TOTAL

441.3

335.0
Stats updated August 28, 2022
APP STATE DEFENSE vs. UNC OFFENSE
APPALACHIAN STATE NORTH CAROLINA

Points Per Game

22.1

56.0

Rushing Per Game

126.0

314.0

Passing Per Game

222.0

294.0

TOTAL

348.0

608.0
Stats updated August 28, 2022
APP STATE - UNC INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
APPALACHIAN STATE NORTH CAROLINA

Passing

Chase Brice

3,337 total yards

242-390-11 passing

27 TD

Drake Maye

294 total yards

29-37-0 passing

5 TD

Rushing

Nate Noel

199 carries

1126 total yards

5.7 average

4 TD

Omarion Hampton

14 carries

101 total yards

7.2 average

2 TDs

Receiving

Christian Wells

12 receptions

243 total yards

20.25 average

2 TD

Josh Downs

9 receptions

78.0 total yards

8.67 average

2 TD

Tackles

Trey Cobb

75 total tackles

33 solo, 42 assisted

5.5 TFL; 0 Sacks

Power Echols

10 total tackles

9 solo, 1 assisted

2.0 TFL, 1.0 Sacks
Stats updated August 28, 2022
