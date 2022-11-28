THI Football Central: Clemson
DATE: Saturday, December 3, 2022
WHERE: Bank of America Stadium (72,000); Charlotte, North Carolina
TIME/TV: 8:07 pm/ABC
LIVE AUDIO: GoHeelsTV; Tar Heel Sports Network; SIRIUSXM College Football Schedule (Sirius TBD, XM/SXM TBD, Internet TBD)
CLEMSON: Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Stats | Twitter
SERIES: Clemson leads 38-19-1
|CLEMSON
|NORTH CAROLINA
|
Head Coach
|
Dabo Sweeney
160.38 overall
|
Mack Brown
274-142-1 overall
|
2022 Record
|
10-2 (8-0 ACC)
|
9-3 (6-2 ACC)
|
Rankings
|
#8 CFP
#10 AP
#11 Coaches
#9 FPI
|
#17 CFP
#24 AP
#22 Coaches
#41 FPI
|
Strength of Schedule
|
#60
|
#78
|
Strength of Record
|
#11
|
#27
|
Strength of Schedule Remaining
|
#12
|
#4
|CLEMSON
|NORTH CAROLINA
|
Points Per Game
|
34.3
|
30.3
|
Rushing Per Game
|
188.3
|
169.7
|
Passing Per Game
|
218.0
|
273.0
|
TOTAL
|
406.3
|
442.7
|CLEMSON
|NORTH CAROLINA
|
Points Per Game
|
20.9
|
37.1
|
Rushing Per Game
|
98.9
|
160.0
|
Passing Per Game
|
226.7
|
320.9
|
TOTAL
|
325.6
|
480.9
|CLEMSON
|NORTH CAROLINA
|
Passing
|
DJ Uiagalelei
2511 total yards
227-365-7 passing
22 TD
|
Drake Maye
3847 total yards
298-440-5 passing
35 TD
|
Rushing
|
Will Shipley
186 carries
1092 total yards
5.9 average
14 TD
|
Drake Maye
161 carries
629 total yards
3.9 average
6 TD
|
Receiving
|
Antonio Williams
50 receptions
523 total yards
10.5 average
4 TD
|
Josh Downs
83 receptions
929 total yards
11.2 average
11 TD
|
Tackles
|
Jeremiah Trotter Jr.
71 total tackles
38 solo, 33 assisted
8.5 TFL, 2.5 Sacks
|
Cedric Grey
130 total tackles
72 solo, 58 assisted
9.0 TFL, 1.0 Sacks