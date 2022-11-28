News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-11-28 14:10:07 -0600') }} football Edit

THI Football Central: Clemson

Will Shipley will be one of the main Tigers Carolina has to slowdown to have a shot at upsetting Clemson.
Will Shipley will be one of the main Tigers Carolina has to slowdown to have a shot at upsetting Clemson. (USA Today Sports photos)
John Gwaltney • TarHeelIllustrated
TarHeelIllustrated.com
@JohnGwaltney
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

DATE: Saturday, December 3, 2022

WHERE: Bank of America Stadium (72,000); Charlotte, North Carolina

TIME/TV: 8:07 pm/ABC

LIVE AUDIO: GoHeelsTV; Tar Heel Sports Network; SIRIUSXM College Football Schedule (Sirius TBD, XM/SXM TBD, Internet TBD)

CLEMSON: Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Stats | Twitter

SERIES: Clemson leads 38-19-1

CU- UNC TEAM COMPARISON
CLEMSON NORTH CAROLINA

Head Coach

Dabo Sweeney

160.38 overall
160-38 at CU

Mack Brown

274-142-1 overall
99-66-1 at UNC

2022 Record

10-2 (8-0 ACC)

9-3 (6-2 ACC)

Rankings

#8 CFP

#10 AP

#11 Coaches

#9 FPI

#17 CFP

#24 AP

#22 Coaches

#41 FPI

Strength of Schedule

#60

#78

Strength of Record

#11

#27

Strength of Schedule Remaining

#12

#4
Record & Rankings as of November 27, 2022
CU OFFENSE vs. UNC DEFENSE
CLEMSON NORTH CAROLINA

Points Per Game

34.3

30.3

Rushing Per Game

188.3

169.7

Passing Per Game

218.0

273.0

TOTAL

406.3

442.7
Stats updated November 27, 2022
CU DEFENSE vs. UNC OFFENSE
CLEMSON NORTH CAROLINA

Points Per Game

20.9

37.1

Rushing Per Game

98.9

160.0

Passing Per Game

226.7

320.9

TOTAL

325.6

480.9
Stats updated November 20, 2022
CU - UNC INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
CLEMSON NORTH CAROLINA

Passing

DJ Uiagalelei

2511 total yards

227-365-7 passing

22 TD

Drake Maye

3847 total yards

298-440-5 passing

35 TD

Rushing

Will Shipley

186 carries

1092 total yards

5.9 average

14 TD

Drake Maye

161 carries

629 total yards

3.9 average

6 TD

Receiving

Antonio Williams

50 receptions

523 total yards

10.5 average

4 TD

Josh Downs

83 receptions

929 total yards

11.2 average

11 TD

Tackles

Jeremiah Trotter Jr.

71 total tackles

38 solo, 33 assisted

8.5 TFL, 2.5 Sacks

Cedric Grey

130 total tackles

72 solo, 58 assisted

9.0 TFL, 1.0 Sacks
Stats updated November 27, 2022

Last Meeting: Clemson 21 Carolina 20 (2019)

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}