TarHeelIllustrated - THI Football Central: Duke

SERIES vs. UNC: Carolina leads 60-40-4

LAST MEETING: Carolina 20, Duke 17 (10/26/19)

STREAK: Duke had won three straight before Carolina pulled out last season's win at Kenan Stadium

LOCATION: Durham, North Carolina

ENROLLMENT: 6,994

SCHOOL COLOR: Duke Blue & White

NICKNAME(S): Blue Devils

STADIUM (cap.): Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium (40,004)

SURFACE: Natural Grass

CONFERENCE: Atlantic Coast

2019 RECORD: 5-7 overall, 3-5 ACC

HEAD COACH: David Cutcliffe (118-113 overall, 74-84 at Duke)

OFFENSE/DEFENSE: Multiple/4-2-5