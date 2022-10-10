News More News
THI Football Central: Duke

Carolina takes the short ride over to Durham for a key ACC Coastal matchup against Mike Elko's Blue Devils.
Carolina takes the short ride over to Durham for a key ACC Coastal matchup against Mike Elko's Blue Devils. (Jaylynn Nash/USA Today Sports Images)
DATE: Saturday, October 15, 2022

WHERE: Wallace Wade Stadium (40,004); Durham, North Carolina

TIME/TV: 8:00 pm/ACC Network

LIVE AUDIO: GoHeelsTV; Tar Heel Sports Network; SIRIUSXM College Football Schedule (Sirius 158, XM/SXM 201, Internet 964)

DUKE: Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Stats | Twitter

SERIES: Carolina leads the all-time series, 64-40-4

**************************************************************************************

DUKE - UNC TEAM COMPARISON
DUKE NORTH CAROLINA

Head Coach

Mike Elko

4-2 overall
4-2 at Duke

Mack Brown

270-140-1 overall
95-64-1 at UNC

2022 Record

4-2 (1-1 ACC)

5-1 (2-0 ACC)

Rankings

NR AP

NR Coaches

#69 Sagarin

#68 FPI

#26 AP

#25 Coaches

#41 Sagarin

#35 FPI

Strength of Schedule

#113

#68

Strength of Record

#62

#54

Strength of Schedule Remaining

#64

#22
Record & Rankings as of October 9, 2022
DUKE OFFENSE vs. UNC DEFENSE
DUKE NORTH CAROLINA

Points Per Game

32.5

32.0

Rushing Per Game

190.7

167.8

Passing Per Game

225.8

297.5

TOTAL

416.5

465.3
Stats updated October 8, 2022
DUKE DEFENSE vs. UNC OFFENSE
DUKE NORTH CAROLINA

Points Per Game

19.7

42.3

Rushing Per Game

139.2

183.2

Passing Per Game

240.7

317.8

TOTAL

379.9

501.0
Stats updated October 8, 2022
DUKE - UNC INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
DUKE NORTH CAROLINA

Passing

Riley Leonard

1312 total yards

110-167-3 passing

8 TD

Drake Maye

1903 total yards

134-193-3 passing

21 TD

Rushing

Jaylen Coleman

58 carries

307 total yards

5.3 average

4 TDs

Omarion Hampton

71 carries

329 total yards

4.6 average

6 TDs

Receiving

Jalon Calhoun

23 receptions

356 total yards

15.5 average

2 TD

Josh Downs

28 receptions

299 total yards

10.7 average

5 TD

Tackles

Darius Joiner

46 total tackles

34 solo, 12 assisted

4.0 TFL, 0.0 Sacks

Cedric Grey

68 total tackles

39 solo, 29 assisted

3.5 TFL, 0.0 Sacks
Stats updated October 8, 2022

LAST MEETING: UNC 38 Duke 7 (Kenan Stadium, 2021)

{{ article.author_name }}