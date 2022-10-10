THI Football Central: Duke
DATE: Saturday, October 15, 2022
WHERE: Wallace Wade Stadium (40,004); Durham, North Carolina
TIME/TV: 8:00 pm/ACC Network
LIVE AUDIO: GoHeelsTV; Tar Heel Sports Network; SIRIUSXM College Football Schedule (Sirius 158, XM/SXM 201, Internet 964)
DUKE: Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Stats | Twitter
SERIES: Carolina leads the all-time series, 64-40-4
|DUKE
|NORTH CAROLINA
|
Head Coach
|
Mike Elko
4-2 overall
|
Mack Brown
270-140-1 overall
|
2022 Record
|
4-2 (1-1 ACC)
|
5-1 (2-0 ACC)
|
Rankings
|
NR AP
NR Coaches
#69 Sagarin
#68 FPI
|
#26 AP
#25 Coaches
#41 Sagarin
#35 FPI
|
Strength of Schedule
|
#113
|
#68
|
Strength of Record
|
#62
|
#54
|
Strength of Schedule Remaining
|
#64
|
#22
|DUKE
|NORTH CAROLINA
|
Points Per Game
|
32.5
|
32.0
|
Rushing Per Game
|
190.7
|
167.8
|
Passing Per Game
|
225.8
|
297.5
|
TOTAL
|
416.5
|
465.3
|DUKE
|NORTH CAROLINA
|
Points Per Game
|
19.7
|
42.3
|
Rushing Per Game
|
139.2
|
183.2
|
Passing Per Game
|
240.7
|
317.8
|
TOTAL
|
379.9
|
501.0
|DUKE
|NORTH CAROLINA
|
Passing
|
Riley Leonard
1312 total yards
110-167-3 passing
8 TD
|
Drake Maye
1903 total yards
134-193-3 passing
21 TD
|
Rushing
|
Jaylen Coleman
58 carries
307 total yards
5.3 average
4 TDs
|
Omarion Hampton
71 carries
329 total yards
4.6 average
6 TDs
|
Receiving
|
Jalon Calhoun
23 receptions
356 total yards
15.5 average
2 TD
|
Josh Downs
28 receptions
299 total yards
10.7 average
5 TD
|
Tackles
|
Darius Joiner
46 total tackles
34 solo, 12 assisted
4.0 TFL, 0.0 Sacks
|
Cedric Grey
68 total tackles
39 solo, 29 assisted
3.5 TFL, 0.0 Sacks