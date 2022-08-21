 TarHeelIllustrated - THI Football Central: Florida A&M
THI Football Central: Florida A&M

Isaiah Land, BJ Bohler, and Jah'Marae Sheread lead the Rattlers into Chapel Hill for the 2022 season opener.
Isaiah Land, BJ Bohler, and Jah'Marae Sheread lead the Rattlers into Chapel Hill for the 2022 season opener. (Florida A&M Sports Information)
DATE: Saturday, August 27, 2022

WHERE: Kenan Stadium (50,500); Chapel Hill, N.C.

SURFACE: Synthetic Grass

TIME/TV: 8:00 pm/ACC Network

LIVE AUDIO: GoHeelsTV; Tar Heel Sports Network; SIRIUSXM College Football Schedule

FLORIDA A&M RATTLERS: Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Stats | Twitter

SERIES: First meeting between the Rattlers and Tar Heels

**************************************************************************************

FAMU - UNC TEAM COMPARISON
FLORIDA A&amp;M NORTH CAROLINA

Head Coach

Willie Simmons

24-10 overall

24-13 at FAMU

Mack Brown

265-139-1 overall
90-63-1 at UNC

2021 Record

9-3 (7-1 SWAC)

6-7 (3-5 ACC)

Rankings

N/A AP

N/A Coaches

N/A FPI

N/A Sagarin

#39 AP

#33 Coaches

#19 FPI

#43 Sagarin
Rankings as of August 20, 2022
FAMU OFFENSE vs. UNC DEFENSE
FLORIDA A&amp;M NORTH CAROLINA

Points Per Game

27.8

32.1

Rushing Per Game

157.4

180.5

Passing Per Game

223.5

238.0

TOTAL

380.9

418.5
Finals stats for 2021 season
FAMU DEFENSE vs. UNC OFFENSE
FLORIDA A&amp;M NORTH CAROLINA

Points Per Game

17.0

35.2

Rushing Per Game

94.3

212.7

Passing Per Game

183.6

255.7

TOTAL

277.9

468.4
Final stats for 2021 season
FAMU - UNC INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
FLORIDA A&amp;M NORTH CAROLIN

Passing

RaSean McKay

2,457 total yards

211-364 passing

22 TD, 5 INT

Jacolby Criswell

179 total yards

13-21 passing

1 TD, 0 INT

Rushing

Terrell Jennings

105 carries

517 total yards

6.2 average

5 TD

British Brooks

31 carries

295 total yards

9.5 average

4 TDs

*Out for season

Receiving

Xavier Smith

65 receptions

713 total yards

11.14 average

3 TD

Josh Downs

101 receptions

1335 total yards

13.22 average

8 TD

Tackles

BJ Bohler

52 total tackles

41 solo, 11 assisted

4.5 TFL; 0 Sacks

Cedric Gray

100 total tackles

53 solo, 47 assisted

7.0 TFL, 2.5 Sacks
Final stats for 2021 season
