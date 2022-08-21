THI Football Central: Florida A&M
DATE: Saturday, August 27, 2022
WHERE: Kenan Stadium (50,500); Chapel Hill, N.C.
SURFACE: Synthetic Grass
TIME/TV: 8:00 pm/ACC Network
LIVE AUDIO: GoHeelsTV; Tar Heel Sports Network; SIRIUSXM College Football Schedule
FLORIDA A&M RATTLERS: Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Stats | Twitter
SERIES: First meeting between the Rattlers and Tar Heels
**************************************************************************************
Remember, for just $8.33 a month, YOU CAN BE A TAR HEELS INSIDER, TOO!!!
***************************************************************************************
|FLORIDA A&M
|NORTH CAROLINA
|
Head Coach
|
Willie Simmons
24-10 overall
24-13 at FAMU
|
Mack Brown
265-139-1 overall
|
2021 Record
|
9-3 (7-1 SWAC)
|
6-7 (3-5 ACC)
|
Rankings
|
N/A AP
N/A Coaches
N/A FPI
N/A Sagarin
|
#39 AP
#33 Coaches
#19 FPI
#43 Sagarin
|FLORIDA A&M
|NORTH CAROLINA
|
Points Per Game
|
27.8
|
32.1
|
Rushing Per Game
|
157.4
|
180.5
|
Passing Per Game
|
223.5
|
238.0
|
TOTAL
|
380.9
|
418.5
|FLORIDA A&M
|NORTH CAROLINA
|
Points Per Game
|
17.0
|
35.2
|
Rushing Per Game
|
94.3
|
212.7
|
Passing Per Game
|
183.6
|
255.7
|
TOTAL
|
277.9
|
468.4
|FLORIDA A&M
|NORTH CAROLIN
|
Passing
|
RaSean McKay
2,457 total yards
211-364 passing
22 TD, 5 INT
|
Jacolby Criswell
179 total yards
13-21 passing
1 TD, 0 INT
|
Rushing
|
Terrell Jennings
105 carries
517 total yards
6.2 average
5 TD
|
British Brooks
31 carries
295 total yards
9.5 average
4 TDs
*Out for season
|
Receiving
|
Xavier Smith
65 receptions
713 total yards
11.14 average
3 TD
|
Josh Downs
101 receptions
1335 total yards
13.22 average
8 TD
|
Tackles
|
BJ Bohler
52 total tackles
41 solo, 11 assisted
4.5 TFL; 0 Sacks
|
Cedric Gray
100 total tackles
53 solo, 47 assisted
7.0 TFL, 2.5 Sacks