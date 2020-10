TarHeelIllustrated - THI Football Central: Florida State

SERIES vs. UNC: Florida State leads 15-3-1

LAST MEETING: Carolina 37, Florida State 35 (10/1/16)

STREAK: Carolina has won last two meetings in 2010 and 2016.

LOCATION: Tallahassee, Florida

ENROLLMENT: 42,876

SCHOOL COLOR: Garnet & Gold

STADIUM (cap.): Bobby Bowden Field at Doak S. Campbell Stadium (79,560)

SURFACE: Natural Grass

CONFERENCE: Atlantic Coast

2019 RECORD: 6-7 overall, 4-4 ACC

HEAD COACH: Mike Norvell (39-18 overall, 1-3 at FSU)

OFFENSE/DEFENSE: Multiple/4-3