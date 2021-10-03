THI Football Central: Florida State
LINE: Carolina -17
DATE: Saturday, October 9, 2021
WHERE: Kenan Stadium (51,000); Chapel Hill, North Carolina
TIME/TV: 3:30 pm/ESPN
LIVE AUDIO: GoHeelsTV (FREE); Tar Heel Sports Network; SIRIUS (85) XM (85) SXM Online (85)
INSIDE THE NUMBERS
SERIES vs. UNC: 16-3-1 Florida State
LAST MEETING: Florida State 31 Carolina 28 (2020) Scroll down for video
FLORIDA STATE SEMINOLES (1-4, 1-2)
Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Statistics | Twitter
HEAD COACH: Mike Norvell (42-25 overall, 4-10 at FSU)
RANKINGS: NR AP, NR Coaches, #79 FPI, #97 Sagarin
STRENGTH OF SCHEDULE: #68 (Remaining SOS: #10)
STRENGTH OF RECORD: #116
OFFENSE (per game): 25.0 points, 201.8 rushing, 183.2 passing, 385.0 yards
OPPONENTS (per game): 31.4 points, 153.6 rushing, 256.2 passing, 409.8 yards
NORTH CAROLINA TAR HEELS (3-2, 2-2)
Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Statistics | Twitter
HEAD COACH: Mack Brown (262-134-1 overall, 87-58-1 at UNC)
RANKINGS: NR AP, #39 Coaches, #20 FPI, #28 Sagarin
STRENGTH OF SCHEDULE: #78 (Remaining SOS: #35)
STRENGTH OF RECORD: #55
OFFENSE (per game): 37.6 points, 187.4 rushing, 309.6 passing, 497.0 yards
OPPONENTS (per game): 25.0 points, 144.6 rushing, 225.8 passing, 370.4 yards
PASSING LEADERS
FSU: McKenzie Milton - 548 yards, 58-93-4 completions, 2 TD
UNC: Sam Howell - 1494 yards, 95-153-4 completions, 14 TD
RUSHING LEADERS
FSU: Jashaun Corbin - 62 carries, 504 yards, 8.1 average, 4 TD
UNC: Ty Chandler - 74 carries, 423 yards, 5.7 average, 4 TD
RECEIVING LEADERS
FSU: Ontaria Wilson - 9 receptions, 133 yards, 14.8 average, 1 TD
UNC: Josh Downs - 40 receptions, 620 yards, 15.5 average, 6 TD
LEADING TACKLERS
FSU: Jermaine Johnson - 38 tackles (14 solo, 24 assisted), 8.0 TFL, 6 Sacks
UNC: Jeremiah Gemmel - 26 tackles (17 solo, 9 assisted), 3.0 TFL, 0 Sacks
*Stats & rankings through October 3, 2021*