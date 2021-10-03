 TarHeelIllustrated - THI Football Central: Florida State
football

THI Football Central: Florida State

Carolina will need to slow down Jashaun Corbin to keep the FSU ground game in check on Saturday in Kenan Stadium.
Carolina will need to slow down Jashaun Corbin to keep the FSU ground game in check on Saturday in Kenan Stadium. (Melina Myers/USAToday Sports Images)
John Gwaltney • TarHeelIllustrated
@JohnGwaltney

LINE: Carolina -17

DATE: Saturday, October 9, 2021

WHERE: Kenan Stadium (51,000); Chapel Hill, North Carolina

TIME/TV: 3:30 pm/ESPN

LIVE AUDIO: GoHeelsTV (FREE); Tar Heel Sports Network; SIRIUS (85) XM (85) SXM Online (85)

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

SERIES vs. UNC: 16-3-1 Florida State

LAST MEETING: Florida State 31 Carolina 28 (2020) Scroll down for video

FLORIDA STATE SEMINOLES (1-4, 1-2)

Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Statistics | Twitter

HEAD COACH: Mike Norvell (42-25 overall, 4-10 at FSU)

RANKINGS: NR AP, NR Coaches, #79 FPI, #97 Sagarin

STRENGTH OF SCHEDULE: #68 (Remaining SOS: #10)

STRENGTH OF RECORD: #116

OFFENSE (per game): 25.0 points, 201.8 rushing, 183.2 passing, 385.0 yards

OPPONENTS (per game): 31.4 points, 153.6 rushing, 256.2 passing, 409.8 yards

NORTH CAROLINA TAR HEELS (3-2, 2-2)

Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Statistics | Twitter

HEAD COACH: Mack Brown (262-134-1 overall, 87-58-1 at UNC)

RANKINGS: NR AP, #39 Coaches, #20 FPI, #28 Sagarin

STRENGTH OF SCHEDULE: #78 (Remaining SOS: #35)

STRENGTH OF RECORD: #55

OFFENSE (per game): 37.6 points, 187.4 rushing, 309.6 passing, 497.0 yards

OPPONENTS (per game): 25.0 points, 144.6 rushing, 225.8 passing, 370.4 yards

PASSING LEADERS

FSU: McKenzie Milton - 548 yards, 58-93-4 completions, 2 TD

UNC: Sam Howell - 1494 yards, 95-153-4 completions, 14 TD

RUSHING LEADERS

FSU: Jashaun Corbin - 62 carries, 504 yards, 8.1 average, 4 TD

UNC: Ty Chandler - 74 carries, 423 yards, 5.7 average, 4 TD

RECEIVING LEADERS

FSU: Ontaria Wilson - 9 receptions, 133 yards, 14.8 average, 1 TD

UNC: Josh Downs - 40 receptions, 620 yards, 15.5 average, 6 TD

LEADING TACKLERS

FSU: Jermaine Johnson - 38 tackles (14 solo, 24 assisted), 8.0 TFL, 6 Sacks

UNC: Jeremiah Gemmel - 26 tackles (17 solo, 9 assisted), 3.0 TFL, 0 Sacks

*Stats & rankings through October 3, 2021*

LOOK BACK: Carolina vs. Florida State (2020)

