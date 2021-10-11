THI Football Central: Miami
LINE: Carolina -6
DATE: Saturday, October 16, 2021
WHERE: Kenan Stadium (51,000); Chapel Hill, North Carolina
TIME/TV: 3:30 pm/ACC Network
LIVE AUDIO: GoHeelsTV (FREE); Tar Heel Sports Network; SIRIUS (193) XM (193) SXM Online (955)
INSIDE THE NUMBERS
SERIES vs. UNC: 13-11 Carolina
LAST MEETING: Carolina 62 Miami 26 (2020) Scroll down for video
MIAMI HURRICANES (2-3, 0-1)
Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Statistics | Twitter
HEAD COACH: Manny Diaz (16-13 overall, 16-13 at UM)
RANKINGS: NR AP, NR Coaches, #32 FPI, #57 Sagarin
STRENGTH OF SCHEDULE: #11 (Remaining SOS: #36)
STRENGTH OF RECORD: #67
OFFENSE (per game): 30.4 points, 161.0 rushing, 277.4 passing, 438.4 yards
OPPONENTS (per game): 27.0 points, 135.4 rushing, 250.2 passing, 385.6 yards
NORTH CAROLINA TAR HEELS (3-3, 2-3)
Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Statistics | Twitter
HEAD COACH: Mack Brown (262-135-1 overall, 87-59-1 at UNC)
RANKINGS: NR AP, NR Coaches, #31 FPI, #46 Sagarin
STRENGTH OF SCHEDULE: #87 (Remaining SOS: #24)
STRENGTH OF RECORD: #74
OFFENSE (per game): 35.5 points, 194.3 rushing, 291.8 passing, 486.2 yards
OPPONENTS (per game): 26.7 points, 160.2 rushing, 212.3 passing, 372.5 yards
PASSING LEADERS
UM: D'Eriq King - 767 yards, 81-122-4 completions, 4 TD
UNC: Sam Howell - 1697 yards, 112-185-5 completions, 16 TD
RUSHING LEADERS
UM: Cam'Ron Harris - 65 carries, 383 yards, 5.9 average, 5 TD
UNC: Ty Chandler - 88 carries, 484 yards, 5.5 average, 5 TD
RECEIVING LEADERS
UM: Charleston Rambo - 31 receptions, 387 yards, 12.5 average, 2 TD
UNC: Josh Downs - 49 receptions, 741 yards, 15.1 average, 7 TD
LEADING TACKLERS
UM: Bubba Bolden - 34 tackles (20 solo, 14 assisted), 2.5 TFL, 0 Sacks
UNC: Ja'Qurious Conley - 32 tackles (24 solo, 8 assisted), 2.0 TFL, 0 Sacks
*Stats & rankings through October 9, 2021*