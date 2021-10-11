 TarHeelIllustrated - THI Football Central: Miami
Manny Diaz leads his Hurricanes into Kenan Stadium for a game where both teams are trying to correct their seasons.
John Gwaltney • TarHeelIllustrated
TarHeelIllustrated.com
@JohnGwaltney

LINE: Carolina -6

DATE: Saturday, October 16, 2021

WHERE: Kenan Stadium (51,000); Chapel Hill, North Carolina

TIME/TV: 3:30 pm/ACC Network

LIVE AUDIO: GoHeelsTV (FREE); Tar Heel Sports Network; SIRIUS (193) XM (193) SXM Online (955)

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

SERIES vs. UNC: 13-11 Carolina

LAST MEETING: Carolina 62 Miami 26 (2020) Scroll down for video

MIAMI HURRICANES (2-3, 0-1)

Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Statistics | Twitter

HEAD COACH: Manny Diaz (16-13 overall, 16-13 at UM)

RANKINGS: NR AP, NR Coaches, #32 FPI, #57 Sagarin

STRENGTH OF SCHEDULE: #11 (Remaining SOS: #36)

STRENGTH OF RECORD: #67

OFFENSE (per game): 30.4 points, 161.0 rushing, 277.4 passing, 438.4 yards

OPPONENTS (per game): 27.0 points, 135.4 rushing, 250.2 passing, 385.6 yards

NORTH CAROLINA TAR HEELS (3-3, 2-3)

Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Statistics | Twitter

HEAD COACH: Mack Brown (262-135-1 overall, 87-59-1 at UNC)

RANKINGS: NR AP, NR Coaches, #31 FPI, #46 Sagarin

STRENGTH OF SCHEDULE: #87 (Remaining SOS: #24)

STRENGTH OF RECORD: #74

OFFENSE (per game): 35.5 points, 194.3 rushing, 291.8 passing, 486.2 yards

OPPONENTS (per game): 26.7 points, 160.2 rushing, 212.3 passing, 372.5 yards

PASSING LEADERS

UM: D'Eriq King - 767 yards, 81-122-4 completions, 4 TD

UNC: Sam Howell - 1697 yards, 112-185-5 completions, 16 TD

RUSHING LEADERS

UM: Cam'Ron Harris - 65 carries, 383 yards, 5.9 average, 5 TD

UNC: Ty Chandler - 88 carries, 484 yards, 5.5 average, 5 TD

RECEIVING LEADERS

UM: Charleston Rambo - 31 receptions, 387 yards, 12.5 average, 2 TD

UNC: Josh Downs - 49 receptions, 741 yards, 15.1 average, 7 TD

LEADING TACKLERS

UM: Bubba Bolden - 34 tackles (20 solo, 14 assisted), 2.5 TFL, 0 Sacks

UNC: Ja'Qurious Conley - 32 tackles (24 solo, 8 assisted), 2.0 TFL, 0 Sacks

*Stats & rankings through October 9, 2021*

LOOK BACK: Carolina vs. Miami (2020)

