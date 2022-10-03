News More News
THI Football Central: Miami

Carolina faces another new ACC head coach when the Tar Heels take on Mario Cristobal's Hurricanes.
Carolina faces another new ACC head coach when the Tar Heels take on Mario Cristobal's Hurricanes.
DATE: Saturday, October 8, 2022

WHERE: Hard Rock Stadium (65,326); Miami, Florida

TIME/TV: 4:00 pm/ESPN2

LIVE AUDIO: GoHeelsTV; Tar Heel Sports Network; SIRIUSXM College Football Schedule

MIAMI: Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Stats | Twitter

SERIES: Carolina leads the series 14-11 over the Hurricanes

UM - UNC TEAM COMPARISON
MIAMI NORTH CAROLINA

Head Coach

Mario Cristobal

64-62 overall
2-2 at UM

Mack Brown

269-140-1 overall
94-64-1 at UNC

2022 Record

2-2 (0-0 ACC)

4-1 (1-0 ACC)

Rankings

NR AP

NR Coaches

#50 Sagarin

#35 FPI

#33 AP

NR Coaches

#60 Sagarin

#50 FPI

Strength of Schedule

#91

#82

Strength of Record

#50

#64

Strength of Schedule Remaining

#87

#38
Record & Rankings as of October 1, 2022
UM OFFENSE vs. UNC DEFENSE
MIAMI NORTH CAROLINA

Points Per Game

35.0

33.6

Rushing Per Game

178.5

193.0

Passing Per Game

270.3

257.8

TOTAL

448.8

450.8
Stats updated October 1, 2022
UM DEFENSE vs. UNC OFFENSE
MIAMI NORTH CAROLINA

Points Per Game

20.5

45.4

Rushing Per Game

87.5

187.6

Passing Per Game

251.0

319.6

TOTAL

338.5

507.2
Stats updated October 1, 2022
UM - UNC INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
MIAMI NORTH CAROLINA

Passing

Tyler Van Dyke

809 total yards

70-118-3 passing

4 TD

Drake Maye

1594 total yards

115-165-1 passing

19 TD

Rushing

Henry Parrish Jr

67 carries

359 total yards

5.4 average

4 TDs

Omarion Hampton

56 carries

293 total yards

5.2 average

5 TDs

Receiving

Key'Shawn Smith

10 receptions

172 total yards

17.2 average

1 TD

Bryson Nesbit

14 receptions

237 total yards

16.9 average

3 TD

Tackles

Corey Flagg Jr

23 total tackles

13 solo, 10 assisted

4.5 TFL, 1.0 Sacks

Cedric Grey

55 total tackles

30 solo, 25 assisted

3.5 TFL, 0.0 Sacks
Stats updated October 1, 2022
