THI Football Central: Miami
DATE: Saturday, October 8, 2022
WHERE: Hard Rock Stadium (65,326); Miami, Florida
TIME/TV: 4:00 pm/ESPN2
LIVE AUDIO: GoHeelsTV; Tar Heel Sports Network; SIRIUSXM College Football Schedule
MIAMI: Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Stats | Twitter
SERIES: Carolina leads the series 14-11 over the Hurricanes
|MIAMI
|NORTH CAROLINA
|
Head Coach
|
Mario Cristobal
64-62 overall
|
Mack Brown
269-140-1 overall
|
2022 Record
|
2-2 (0-0 ACC)
|
4-1 (1-0 ACC)
|
Rankings
|
NR AP
NR Coaches
#50 Sagarin
#35 FPI
|
#33 AP
NR Coaches
#60 Sagarin
#50 FPI
|
Strength of Schedule
|
#91
|
#82
|
Strength of Record
|
#50
|
#64
|
Strength of Schedule Remaining
|
#87
|
#38
|MIAMI
|NORTH CAROLINA
|
Points Per Game
|
35.0
|
33.6
|
Rushing Per Game
|
178.5
|
193.0
|
Passing Per Game
|
270.3
|
257.8
|
TOTAL
|
448.8
|
450.8
|MIAMI
|NORTH CAROLINA
|
Points Per Game
|
20.5
|
45.4
|
Rushing Per Game
|
87.5
|
187.6
|
Passing Per Game
|
251.0
|
319.6
|
TOTAL
|
338.5
|
507.2
|MIAMI
|NORTH CAROLINA
|
Passing
|
Tyler Van Dyke
809 total yards
70-118-3 passing
4 TD
|
Drake Maye
1594 total yards
115-165-1 passing
19 TD
|
Rushing
|
Henry Parrish Jr
67 carries
359 total yards
5.4 average
4 TDs
|
Omarion Hampton
56 carries
293 total yards
5.2 average
5 TDs
|
Receiving
|
Key'Shawn Smith
10 receptions
172 total yards
17.2 average
1 TD
|
Bryson Nesbit
14 receptions
237 total yards
16.9 average
3 TD
|
Tackles
|
Corey Flagg Jr
23 total tackles
13 solo, 10 assisted
4.5 TFL, 1.0 Sacks
|
Cedric Grey
55 total tackles
30 solo, 25 assisted
3.5 TFL, 0.0 Sacks