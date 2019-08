SERIES vs. UNC: North Carolina leads South Carolina, 34-18-4

LAST MEETING: South Carolina 17, North Carolina 13 in Charlotte (2015)

LOCATION: Columbia, South Carolina

ENROLLMENT: 34,731

COLORS: Garnet & Black

STADIUM (cap.): Williams-Brice (80,250)

SURFACE: Natural Grass

CONFERENCE: Southeastern Conference

2018 RECORD: 7-6 overall, 4-4 SEC East

HEAD COACH: Will Muschamp (50-38 overall, 22-17 at South Carolina)