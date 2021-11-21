THI Football Central: N.C. State
LINE: N.C. State -7
DATE: Friday, November 26, 2021
WHERE: Carter-Finley Stadium (58,000); Raleigh, North Carolina
TIME/TV: 7:00 pm/ESPN
LIVE AUDIO: GoHeelsTV (FREE); Tar Heel Sports Network; SIRIUS (132) XM (193) SXM Online (955)
INSIDE THE NUMBERS
SERIES vs. UNC: Carolina leads 68-36-6
LAST MEETING: Carolina 48 N.C. State 21 (10/24/20)
STREAK: Carolina has won the last two meetings with N.C. State.
N.C. STATE WOLFPACK (8-3, 5-2)
Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Statistics | Twitter
HEAD COACH: Dave Doeren (63-49 at NCSU, 86-53 overall)
RANKINGS: #20 CFP; #20 AP, #25 Coaches, #16 FPI, #18 Sagarin
STRENGTH OF SCHEDULE: #49 (Remaining SOS: #42)
STRENGTH OF RECORD: #24
OFFENSE (per game): 33.0 points, 127.2 rushing, 292.2 passing, 419.4 total yards
OPPONENTS (per game): 18.7 points, 108.3 rushing, 213.1 passing, 321.4 total yards
NORTH CAROLINA TAR HEELS (6-5, 3-4)
Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Statistics | Twitter
HEAD COACH: Mack Brown (90-61-1 at UNC, 265-137-1 overall)
RANKINGS: NR CFP; NR AP, NR Coaches, #38 FPI, #49 Sagarin
STRENGTH OF SCHEDULE: #45 (Remaining SOS: #13)
STRENGTH OF RECORD: #54
OFFENSE (per game): 37.0 points, 212.7 rushing, 270.2 passing, 482.9 yards
OPPONENTS (per game): 31.4 points, 175.6 rushing, 236.8 passing, 412.5 yards
PASSING LEADERS
NCS: Devin Leary - 3186 yards, 264-401-5 completions, 31 TD
UNC: Sam Howell - 2704 yards, 191-301-8 completions, 22 TD
RUSHING LEADERS
NCS: Zonovan Knight - 131 carries, 684 yards, 5.2 average, 3 TD
UNC: Ty Chandler - 167 carries, 1004 yards, 6.0 average, 13 TD
RECEIVING LEADERS
NCS: Emeka Emezie - 55 receptions, 690 yards, 12.5 average, 4 TD
UNC: Josh Downs - 90 receptions, 1198 yards, 13.3 average, 8 TD
LEADING TACKLERS
NCS: Drake Thomas - 91 tackles (44 solo, 47 assisted), 12.0 TFL, 6.0 Sacks
UNC: Cedric Gray - 74 tackles (44 solo, 30 assisted), 2.5 TFL, 1 Sacks
*Stats & rankings through November 20, 2021*