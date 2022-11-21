News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-11-21 08:42:14 -0600') }} football Edit

THI Football Central: N.C. State

Carolina looks to end the regular-season on a winning note when Dave Doeren's Wolfpack comes to Kenan Stadium.
Carolina looks to end the regular-season on a winning note when Dave Doeren's Wolfpack comes to Kenan Stadium. (Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker)
John Gwaltney • TarHeelIllustrated
TarHeelIllustrated.com
@JohnGwaltney
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

DATE: Saturday, November 25, 2022

WHERE: Kenan Stadium (50,500); Chapel Hill, N.C.

TIME/TV: 3:30 pm/ABC

LIVE AUDIO: GoHeelsTV; Tar Heel Sports Network; SIRIUSXM College Football Schedule (Sirius 84, XM/SXM 84, Internet 84)

N.C. STATE: Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Stats | Twitter

SERIES: Carolina leads 68-37-6

NCSU- UNC TEAM COMPARISON
N.C. STATE NORTH CAROLINA

Head Coach

Dave Doeren

94-57 overall
71-53 at NCSU

Mack Brown

274-141-1 overall
99-65-1 at UNC

2022 Record

7-4 (3-4 ACC)

9-2 (6-1 ACC)

Rankings

NR CFP

NR AP

NR Coaches

#45 Sagarin

#44 FPI

#13 CFP

#18 AP

#17 Coaches

#36 Sagarin

#37 FPI

Strength of Schedule

#51

#79

Strength of Record

#35

#14

Strength of Schedule Remaining

#23

#5
Record & Rankings as of November 20, 2022
NCSU OFFENSE vs. UNC DEFENSE
N.C. STATE NORTH CAROLINA

Points Per Game

24.9

30.4

Rushing Per Game

126.6

179.7

Passing Per Game

218.1

273.2

TOTAL

344.7

452.9
Stats updated November 20, 2022
NCSU DEFENSE vs. UNC OFFENSE
N.C. STATE NORTH CAROLINA

Points Per Game

18.7

38.0

Rushing Per Game

101.4

163.8

Passing Per Game

222.0

328.9

TOTAL

323.4

492.7
Stats updated November 20, 2022
NCSU - UNC INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
N.C. STATE NORTH CAROLINA

Passing

Devin Leary (Out)

1265 total yards

118-193-4 passing

11 TD

Drake Maye

3614 total yards

269-391-4 passing

34 TD

Rushing

Jordan Houston

119 carries

500 total yards

4.2 average

0 TD

Drake Maye

147 carries

597 total yards

4.1 average

5TDs

Receiving

Thayer Thomas

51 receptions

586 total yards

11.5 average

4 TD

Josh Downs

77 receptions

878 total yards

11.4 average

11 TD

Tackles

Drake Thomas

80 total tackles

37 solo, 43 assisted

13.0 TFL, 5.5 Sacks

Cedric Grey

122 total tackles

65 solo, 57 assisted

9.0 TFL, 1.0 Sacks
Stats updated November 20, 2022

LAST GAME: N.C. State 34 Carolina 30 (2021)

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}