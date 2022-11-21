THI Football Central: N.C. State
DATE: Saturday, November 25, 2022
WHERE: Kenan Stadium (50,500); Chapel Hill, N.C.
TIME/TV: 3:30 pm/ABC
LIVE AUDIO: GoHeelsTV; Tar Heel Sports Network; SIRIUSXM College Football Schedule (Sirius 84, XM/SXM 84, Internet 84)
N.C. STATE: Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Stats | Twitter
SERIES: Carolina leads 68-37-6
|N.C. STATE
|NORTH CAROLINA
|
Head Coach
|
Dave Doeren
94-57 overall
|
Mack Brown
274-141-1 overall
|
2022 Record
|
7-4 (3-4 ACC)
|
9-2 (6-1 ACC)
|
Rankings
|
NR CFP
NR AP
NR Coaches
#45 Sagarin
#44 FPI
|
#13 CFP
#18 AP
#17 Coaches
#36 Sagarin
#37 FPI
|
Strength of Schedule
|
#51
|
#79
|
Strength of Record
|
#35
|
#14
|
Strength of Schedule Remaining
|
#23
|
#5
|N.C. STATE
|NORTH CAROLINA
|
Points Per Game
|
24.9
|
30.4
|
Rushing Per Game
|
126.6
|
179.7
|
Passing Per Game
|
218.1
|
273.2
|
TOTAL
|
344.7
|
452.9
|N.C. STATE
|NORTH CAROLINA
|
Points Per Game
|
18.7
|
38.0
|
Rushing Per Game
|
101.4
|
163.8
|
Passing Per Game
|
222.0
|
328.9
|
TOTAL
|
323.4
|
492.7
|N.C. STATE
|NORTH CAROLINA
|
Passing
|
Devin Leary (Out)
1265 total yards
118-193-4 passing
11 TD
|
Drake Maye
3614 total yards
269-391-4 passing
34 TD
|
Rushing
|
Jordan Houston
119 carries
500 total yards
4.2 average
0 TD
|
Drake Maye
147 carries
597 total yards
4.1 average
5TDs
|
Receiving
|
Thayer Thomas
51 receptions
586 total yards
11.5 average
4 TD
|
Josh Downs
77 receptions
878 total yards
11.4 average
11 TD
|
Tackles
|
Drake Thomas
80 total tackles
37 solo, 43 assisted
13.0 TFL, 5.5 Sacks
|
Cedric Grey
122 total tackles
65 solo, 57 assisted
9.0 TFL, 1.0 Sacks