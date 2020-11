TarHeelIllustrated - THI Football Central: Notre Dame

SERIES vs. UNC: Notre Dame leads 17-1

LAST MEETING: Notre Dame 33 Carolina 10 (October 7, 2017)

STREAK: Notre Dame has won the last two meetings since Carolina topped the Irish 29-24 in 2008. That win was later vacated due to NCAA penalties.

LOCATION: Notre Dame, Indiana

ENROLLMENT: 12,614

SCHOOL COLOR: Blue & Gold

STADIUM (cap.): .Notre Dame Stadium (77,622)

SURFACE: FieldTurf

CONFERENCE: Atlantic Coast Conference (2020)

2019 RECORD: 11-2 overall

HEAD COACH: Brian Kelly (271-94-2 overall, 100-37 at ND)

OFFENSE/DEFENSE: Spread/Multiple