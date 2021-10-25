 TarHeelIllustrated - THI Football Central: Notre Dame
North Carolina travels to Notre Dame looking to upset Brian Kelly's Fighting Irish on Saturday night.
LINE: Notre Dame -3.5

DATE: Saturday, October 30, 2021

WHERE: Notre Dame Stadium (77,622); Notre Dame, Indiana

TIME/TV: 7:30 pm/NBC

ANNOUNCERS: Mike Tirico (play-by-play) Drew Brees (analyst) Kathryn Tappen (sideline)

LIVE AUDIO: GoHeelsTV (FREE); Tar Heel Sports Network; SIRIUS (194) XM (194) SXM Online (956)

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

SERIES vs. UNC: 19-2 Notre Dame

LAST MEETING: Notre Dame 50 Carolina 45 (2020) Scroll down for video highlights

NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH (6-1)

Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Statistics | Twitter

HEAD COACH: Brian Kelly (297-97-2 overall, 108-40 at UND)

RANKINGS: #11 AP, #11 Coaches, #15 FPI, #8 Sagarin

STRENGTH OF SCHEDULE: #39 (Remaining SOS: #56)

STRENGTH OF RECORD: #11

OFFENSE (per game): 31.0 points, 107.7 rushing, 262.3 passing, 370.0 yards

OPPONENTS (per game): 23.1 points, 125.6 rushing, 245.9 passing, 371.4 yards

NORTH CAROLINA TAR HEELS (4-3, 3-3)

Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Statistics | Twitter

HEAD COACH: Mack Brown (263-135-1 overall, 88-59-1 at UNC)

RANKINGS: NR AP, NR Coaches, #29 FPI, #42 Sagarin

STRENGTH OF SCHEDULE: #86 (Remaining SOS: #15)

STRENGTH OF RECORD: #58

OFFENSE (per game): 36.9 points, 199.1 rushing, 272.1 passing, 471.3 yards

OPPONENTS (per game): 28.9 points, 158.9 rushing, 219.7 passing, 378.6 yards

PASSING LEADERS

UND: Jack Coan - 767 yards, 120-190-4 completions, 11 TD

UNC: Sam Howell - 1851 yards, 129-211-6 completions, 18 TD

RUSHING LEADERS

UND: Kyren Williams - 121 carries, 508 yards, 4.2 average, 6 TD

UNC: Ty Chandler - 106 carries, 588 yards, 5.5 average, 7 TD

RECEIVING LEADERS

UND: Michael Mayer - 37 receptions, 414 yards, 11.2 average, 3 TD

UNC: Josh Downs - 60 receptions, 837 yards, 13.6 average, 8 TD

LEADING TACKLERS

UND: JD Bertrand - 65 tackles (41 solo, 24 assisted), 3.0 TFL, 1.5 Sacks

UNC: Ja'Qurious Conley - 38 tackles (30 solo, 8 assisted), 3.0 TFL, 0 Sacks

*Stats & rankings through October 25, 2021*

LOOK BACK: Notre Dame vs. Carolina (2020)

