THI Football Central: Notre Dame

UNC looks to improve to 4-0 with Notre Dame visiting Kenan Stadium on Saturday for a 3:30 kick.
UNC looks to improve to 4-0 with Notre Dame visiting Kenan Stadium on Saturday for a 3:30 kick.
DATE: Saturday, September 24, 2022

WHERE: Kenan Stadium (50,500); Chapel Hill, N.C.

TIME/TV: 3:30 PM/ABC

LIVE AUDIO: GoHeelsTV; Tar Heel Sports Network; SIRIUSXM College Football Schedule (Sirius 134, SXM/XM 193, Online 955)

NOTRE DAME: Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Stats | Twitter

SERIES: Notre Dame leads 20-2

ND - UNC TEAM COMPARISON
NOTRE DAME NORTH CAROLINA

Head Coach

Marcus Freeman
1-3 overall
1-3 at ND

Mack Brown

268-139-1 overall
93-63-1 at UNC

2022 Record

1-2

3-0 (0-0 ACC)

Rankings

NR AP

#41 Coaches

#23 Sagarin

#18 FPI

#29 AP

#35 Coaches

#62 Sagarin

#46 FPI

Strength of Schedule

#5

#80

Strength of Record

#75

#61

Strength of Schedule Remaining

#39

#12
Record & Rankings as of September 18, 2022
ND OFFENSE vs. UNC DEFENSE
NOTRE DAME NORTH CAROLINA

Points Per Game

18.3

37.7

Rushing Per Game

117.7

193.0

Passing Per Game

182.7

275.3

TOTAL

300.4

468.3
Stats updated September 17, 2022
ND DEFENSE vs. UNC OFFENSE
NOTRE DAME NORTH CAROLINA

Points Per Game

21.3

51.3

Rushing Per Game

167.7

237.3

Passing Per Game

184.0

310.0

TOTAL

351.7

547.3
Stats updated September 17, 2022
ND - UNC INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
NOTRE DAME NORTH CAROLINA

Passing

Drew Pyne

170 total yards

20-29-1 passing

3 TD

Drake Maye

930 total yards

72-97-1 passing

11 TD

Rushing

Audric Estime

37 carries

130 total yards

3.5 average

2 TDs

Omarion Hampton

38 carries

228 total yards

6.0 average

5 TDs

Receiving

Michael Mayer

15 receptions

145.0 total yards

9.7 average

2 TD

Kobe Paysour

14 receptions

172.0 total yards

12.3 average

2 TD

Tackles

Howard Cross III

21 total tackles

7 solo, 14 assisted

1.5 TFL, 1.0 Sacks

Cedric Grey

34 total tackles

19 solo, 15 assisted

2.0 TFL, 0.0 Sacks
Stats updated September 17, 2022
