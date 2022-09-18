THI Football Central: Notre Dame
DATE: Saturday, September 24, 2022
WHERE: Kenan Stadium (50,500); Chapel Hill, N.C.
TIME/TV: 3:30 PM/ABC
LIVE AUDIO: GoHeelsTV; Tar Heel Sports Network; SIRIUSXM College Football Schedule (Sirius 134, SXM/XM 193, Online 955)
NOTRE DAME: Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Stats | Twitter
SERIES: Notre Dame leads 20-2
|NOTRE DAME
|NORTH CAROLINA
|
Head Coach
|
Marcus Freeman
|
Mack Brown
268-139-1 overall
|
2022 Record
|
1-2
|
3-0 (0-0 ACC)
|
Rankings
|
NR AP
#41 Coaches
#23 Sagarin
#18 FPI
|
#29 AP
#35 Coaches
#62 Sagarin
#46 FPI
|
Strength of Schedule
|
#5
|
#80
|
Strength of Record
|
#75
|
#61
|
Strength of Schedule Remaining
|
#39
|
#12
|NOTRE DAME
|NORTH CAROLINA
|
Points Per Game
|
18.3
|
37.7
|
Rushing Per Game
|
117.7
|
193.0
|
Passing Per Game
|
182.7
|
275.3
|
TOTAL
|
300.4
|
468.3
|NOTRE DAME
|NORTH CAROLINA
|
Points Per Game
|
21.3
|
51.3
|
Rushing Per Game
|
167.7
|
237.3
|
Passing Per Game
|
184.0
|
310.0
|
TOTAL
|
351.7
|
547.3
|NOTRE DAME
|NORTH CAROLINA
|
Passing
|
Drew Pyne
170 total yards
20-29-1 passing
3 TD
|
Drake Maye
930 total yards
72-97-1 passing
11 TD
|
Rushing
|
Audric Estime
37 carries
130 total yards
3.5 average
2 TDs
|
Omarion Hampton
38 carries
228 total yards
6.0 average
5 TDs
|
Receiving
|
Michael Mayer
15 receptions
145.0 total yards
9.7 average
2 TD
|
Kobe Paysour
14 receptions
172.0 total yards
12.3 average
2 TD
|
Tackles
|
Howard Cross III
21 total tackles
7 solo, 14 assisted
1.5 TFL, 1.0 Sacks
|
Cedric Grey
34 total tackles
19 solo, 15 assisted
2.0 TFL, 0.0 Sacks