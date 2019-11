SERIES vs. UNC: Carolina leads the all-time vs. Pitt, 10-3, including six wins in a row over the Panthers.

LAST MEETING: UNC 38, Pitt 35 (9/22/18)

LOCATION: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

ENROLLMENT: 34,580

COLORS: Blue & Gold

STADIUM (cap.): Heinz Field (68,400)

SURFACE: Natural Grass

CONFERENCE: Atlantic Coast Conference

2018 RECORD: 7-7 (6-2 ACC)

HEAD COACH: Pat Narduzzi (34-27 at Pitt, 34-27 overall)