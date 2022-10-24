News More News
THI Football Central: Pittsburgh

Carolina will need to slowdown Israel Abanikanda who ran for six touchdowns against Virginia Tech earlier in the season. (Pittsburgh Sports Information)
DATE: Saturday, October 29, 2022

WHERE: Kenan Stadium (50,500); Chapel Hill, N.C.

TIME/TV: 8:00 pm/ACC Network

LIVE AUDIO: GoHeelsTV; Tar Heel Sports Network; SIRIUSXM College Football Schedule (Sirius 133, XM/SXM 193, Internet 955)

PITTSBURGH: Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Stats | Twitter

SERIES: Carolina leads the all-time series, 10-5, but has lost two in a row to the Panthers.

**************************************************************************************

PITT - UNC TEAM COMPARISON
PITTSBURGH NORTH CAROLINA

Head Coach

Pat Narduzzi

57-40 overall
57-40 at Pitt

Mack Brown

271-140-1 overall
96-64-1 at UNC

2022 Record

4-3 (1-2 ACC)

6-1 (3-0 ACC)

Rankings

NR AP

NR Coaches

#59 Sagarin

#45 FPI

#21 AP

#21 Coaches

#45 Sagarin

#40 FPI

Strength of Schedule

#74

#87

Strength of Record

#51

#38

Strength of Schedule Remaining

#62

#17
Record & Rankings as of October 23, 2022
PITT OFFENSE vs. UNC DEFENSE
PITTSBURGH NORTH CAROLINA

Points Per Game

31.4

32.4

Rushing Per Game

189.4

186.3

Passing Per Game

226.1

290.0

TOTAL

415.6

476.3
Stats updated October 22, 2022
PITT DEFENSE vs. UNC OFFENSE
PITTSBURGH NORTH CAROLINA

Points Per Game

25.9

41.7

Rushing Per Game

124.9

179.3

Passing Per Game

208.7

326.7

TOTAL

333.6

506.0
Stats updated October 22, 2022
PITT - UNC INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
PITTSBURGH NORTH CAROLINA

Passing

Kedon Slovis

1325 total yards

107-177-5 passing

5 TD

Drake Maye

2283 total yards

162-231-3 passing

24 TD

Rushing

Israel Abanikanda

157 carries

959 total yards

6.1 average

13 TDs

Drake Maye

84 carries

378 total yards

4.5 average

3 TDs

Receiving

Konata Mumpfield

26 receptions

267 total yards

10.3 average

1 TD

Josh Downs

37 receptions

425 total yards

11.5 average

5 TD

Tackles

SirVocea Dennis

50 total tackles

21 solo, 29 assisted

7.0 TFL, 5.0 Sacks

Cedric Grey

74 total tackles

42 solo, 32 assisted

4.5 TFL, 0.0 Sacks
Stats updated October 22, 2022

LAST MEETING: Pittsburgh 30 Carolina 23 OT (2021)

