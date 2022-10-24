THI Football Central: Pittsburgh
DATE: Saturday, October 29, 2022
WHERE: Kenan Stadium (50,500); Chapel Hill, N.C.
TIME/TV: 8:00 pm/ACC Network
LIVE AUDIO: GoHeelsTV; Tar Heel Sports Network; SIRIUSXM College Football Schedule (Sirius 133, XM/SXM 193, Internet 955)
PITTSBURGH: Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Stats | Twitter
SERIES: Carolina leads the all-time series, 10-5, but has lost two in a row to the Panthers.
|PITTSBURGH
|NORTH CAROLINA
|
Head Coach
|
Pat Narduzzi
57-40 overall
|
Mack Brown
271-140-1 overall
|
2022 Record
|
4-3 (1-2 ACC)
|
6-1 (3-0 ACC)
|
Rankings
|
NR AP
NR Coaches
#59 Sagarin
#45 FPI
|
#21 AP
#21 Coaches
#45 Sagarin
#40 FPI
|
Strength of Schedule
|
#74
|
#87
|
Strength of Record
|
#51
|
#38
|
Strength of Schedule Remaining
|
#62
|
#17
|PITTSBURGH
|NORTH CAROLINA
|
Points Per Game
|
31.4
|
32.4
|
Rushing Per Game
|
189.4
|
186.3
|
Passing Per Game
|
226.1
|
290.0
|
TOTAL
|
415.6
|
476.3
|PITTSBURGH
|NORTH CAROLINA
|
Points Per Game
|
25.9
|
41.7
|
Rushing Per Game
|
124.9
|
179.3
|
Passing Per Game
|
208.7
|
326.7
|
TOTAL
|
333.6
|
506.0
|PITTSBURGH
|NORTH CAROLINA
|
Passing
|
Kedon Slovis
1325 total yards
107-177-5 passing
5 TD
|
Drake Maye
2283 total yards
162-231-3 passing
24 TD
|
Rushing
|
Israel Abanikanda
157 carries
959 total yards
6.1 average
13 TDs
|
Drake Maye
84 carries
378 total yards
4.5 average
3 TDs
|
Receiving
|
Konata Mumpfield
26 receptions
267 total yards
10.3 average
1 TD
|
Josh Downs
37 receptions
425 total yards
11.5 average
5 TD
|
Tackles
|
SirVocea Dennis
50 total tackles
21 solo, 29 assisted
7.0 TFL, 5.0 Sacks
|
Cedric Grey
74 total tackles
42 solo, 32 assisted
4.5 TFL, 0.0 Sacks