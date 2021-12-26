THI Football Central: South Carolina
LINE: Carolina -9
DATE: Thursday, December 30, 2021
WHERE: Bank of America Stadium (72,000); Charlotte, North Caroliina
TIME/TV: 11:30 AM/ESPN
LIVE AUDIO: GoHeelsTV (FREE); Tar Heel Sports Network; SIRIUS (371) XM (371) SXM Online (371)
INSIDE THE NUMBERS
SERIES vs. UNC: Carolina leads 35-19-4
LAST MEETING: Carolina 24 South Carolina 20 (8/31/19)
STREAK: Carolina broke a three-game losing streak with a win in the last meeting, which took place in the 2019 season-opener at Bank of America Stadium. Sam Howell started that game at quarterback as a true freshman.
SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS (6-6, 3-5 SEC)
Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Statistics | Twitter
HEAD COACH: Shane Beamer (6-6 at SC, 6-6 overall)
RANKINGS: NR CFP; NR AP, NR Coaches, #75 FPI, #71 Sagarin
STRENGTH OF SCHEDULE: #10 (Remaining SOS: #33)
STRENGTH OF RECORD: #48
OFFENSE (per game): 21.3 points, 122.7 rushing, 197.8 passing, 320.4 total yards
OPPONENTS (per game): 24.3 points, 178.8 rushing, 178.8 passing, 357.5 total yards
NORTH CAROLINA TAR HEELS (6-6, 3-5 ACC)
Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Statistics | Twitter
HEAD COACH: Mack Brown (90-62-1 at UNC, 265-138-1 overall)
RANKINGS: NR CFP; NR AP, NR Coaches, #36 FPI, #46 Sagarin
STRENGTH OF SCHEDULE: #39 (Remaining SOS: #50)
STRENGTH OF RECORD: #56
OFFENSE (per game): 36.4 points, 219.8 rushing, 259.9 passing, 479.7 yards
OPPONENTS (per game): 31.6 points, 170.4 rushing, 237.7 passing, 408.1 yards
PASSING LEADERS
USC: Luke Doty - 975 yards, 86-143-3 completions, 5 TD
UNC: Sam Howell - 2851yards, 205-327-9 completions, 23 TD
RUSHING LEADERS
USC: ZaQuandre White - 88 carries, 583 yards, 6.6 average, 2 TD
UNC: Ty Chandler - 173 carries, 1063 yards, 6.1 average, 13 TD
RECEIVING LEADERS
USC: Josh Vann - 43 receptions, 679 yards, 15.8 average, 5 TD
UNC: Josh Downs - 98 receptions, 1273 yards, 13.0 average, 8 TD
LEADING TACKLERS
USC: Jaylan Foster - 90 tackles (62 solo, 20 assisted), 5.0 TFL, 2.0 Sacks
UNC: Cedric Gray - 86 tackles (48 solo, 38 assisted), 4.0 TFL, .51 Sacks
*Stats & rankings through December 23, 2021*