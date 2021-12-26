 TarHeelIllustrated - THI Football Central: South Carolina
THI Football Central: South Carolina

North Carolina will travel to Charlotte for the Duke's Mayo Bowl against Shane Beamer's South Carolina Gamecocks.
John Gwaltney • TarHeelIllustrated
TarHeelIllustrated.com
@JohnGwaltney
LINE: Carolina -9

DATE: Thursday, December 30, 2021

WHERE: Bank of America Stadium (72,000); Charlotte, North Caroliina

TIME/TV: 11:30 AM/ESPN

LIVE AUDIO: GoHeelsTV (FREE); Tar Heel Sports Network; SIRIUS (371) XM (371) SXM Online (371)

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

SERIES vs. UNC: Carolina leads 35-19-4

LAST MEETING: Carolina 24 South Carolina 20 (8/31/19)

STREAK: Carolina broke a three-game losing streak with a win in the last meeting, which took place in the 2019 season-opener at Bank of America Stadium. Sam Howell started that game at quarterback as a true freshman.

SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS (6-6, 3-5 SEC)

Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Statistics | Twitter

HEAD COACH: Shane Beamer (6-6 at SC, 6-6 overall)

RANKINGS: NR CFP; NR AP, NR Coaches, #75 FPI, #71 Sagarin

STRENGTH OF SCHEDULE: #10 (Remaining SOS: #33)

STRENGTH OF RECORD: #48

OFFENSE (per game): 21.3 points, 122.7 rushing, 197.8 passing, 320.4 total yards

OPPONENTS (per game): 24.3 points, 178.8 rushing, 178.8 passing, 357.5 total yards

NORTH CAROLINA TAR HEELS (6-6, 3-5 ACC)

Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Statistics | Twitter

HEAD COACH: Mack Brown (90-62-1 at UNC, 265-138-1 overall)

RANKINGS: NR CFP; NR AP, NR Coaches, #36 FPI, #46 Sagarin

STRENGTH OF SCHEDULE: #39 (Remaining SOS: #50)

STRENGTH OF RECORD: #56

OFFENSE (per game): 36.4 points, 219.8 rushing, 259.9 passing, 479.7 yards

OPPONENTS (per game): 31.6 points, 170.4 rushing, 237.7 passing, 408.1 yards

PASSING LEADERS

USC: Luke Doty - 975 yards, 86-143-3 completions, 5 TD

UNC: Sam Howell - 2851yards, 205-327-9 completions, 23 TD

RUSHING LEADERS

USC: ZaQuandre White - 88 carries, 583 yards, 6.6 average, 2 TD

UNC: Ty Chandler - 173 carries, 1063 yards, 6.1 average, 13 TD

RECEIVING LEADERS

USC: Josh Vann - 43 receptions, 679 yards, 15.8 average, 5 TD

UNC: Josh Downs - 98 receptions, 1273 yards, 13.0 average, 8 TD

LEADING TACKLERS

USC: Jaylan Foster - 90 tackles (62 solo, 20 assisted), 5.0 TFL, 2.0 Sacks

UNC: Cedric Gray - 86 tackles (48 solo, 38 assisted), 4.0 TFL, .51 Sacks

*Stats & rankings through December 23, 2021*

LOOK BACK: Carolina 24, South Carolina 20 (2019)

