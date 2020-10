TarHeelIllustrated - THI Football Central: Virginia

SERIES vs. UNC: Virginia leads 64-56-4

LAST MEETING: Virginia 38, Carolina 31 (11/2/19)

STREAK: Virginia has won last three meetings in 2017 (20-14), 2018 (22-19) and 2019

LOCATION: Charlottesville, Virginia

ENROLLMENT: 22,805

SCHOOL COLOR: Orange & Blue

NICKNAME(S): Cavaliers, Wahoos, ‘Hoos

STADIUM (cap.): Carl Smith Center, Home of David A. Harrison Field at Scott Stadium (61,500)

SURFACE: Prescription Athletic Turf

CONFERENCE: Atlantic Coast

2019 RECORD: 9-5 overall, 6-2 ACC

HEAD COACH: Bronco Mendenhall (26-31 overall, 125-74 at UVA)

OFFENSE/DEFENSE: Multiple/3-4