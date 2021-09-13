THI Football Central: Virginia
LINE: Carolina -10
DATE: Saturday, September 18, 2021
WHERE: Kenan Stadium (51,000); Chapel Hill, North Carolina
TIME/TV: 7:30 pm/ACCN
LIVE AUDIO: GoHeelsTV (FREE); Tar Heel Sports Network; SIRIUS (85) XM (85) SXM Online (85)
INSIDE THE NUMBERS
SERIES vs. UNC: 64-57-4 Carolina
LAST MEETING: Virginia 44, Carolina 41 (2020) Scroll down for video
VIRGINIA CAVALIERS (2-0, 0-0)
Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Statistics | Twitter
HEAD COACH: Bronco Mendenhall (131-75 overall, 32-32 at UVA)
RANKINGS: NR AP, NR Coaches, #24 FPI, #40 Sagarin
STRENGTH OF SCHEDULE: #109 (Remaining SOS: #32)
STRENGTH OF RECORD: #38
OFFENSE (per game): 42.5 points, 169.5 rushing, 381.0 passing, 550.5 yards
OPPONENTS (per game): 7.0 points, 105.0 rushing, 155.0 passing, 260.0 yards
NORTH CAROLINA TAR HEELS (1-1, 0-1)
Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Statistics | Twitter
HEAD COACH: Mack Brown (260-133-1 overall, 85-57-1 at UNC)
RANKINGS: #21 AP, #19 Coaches, #11 FPI, #23 Sagarin
STRENGTH OF SCHEDULE: #34 (Remaining SOS: #52)
STRENGTH OF RECORD: #63
OFFENSE (per game): 34.5 points, 173.5 rushing, 307.0 passing, 480.5 yards
OPPONENTS (per game): 17.0 points, 154.0 rushing, 129.5 passing, 283.5 yards
PASSING LEADERS
UVA: Brennan Armstrong - 744 yards, 48-67-1 completions, 7 TD
UNC: Sam Howell - 560 yards, 38-61-3 completions, 4 TD
RUSHING LEADERS
UVA: Wayne Taulapapa - 15 carries, 83 yards, 5.5 average, 1 TD
UNC: Sam Howell - 24 carries, 139 yards, 5.8 average, 2 TD
RECEIVING LEADERS
UVA: Keytaon Thompson - 10 receptions, 134 yards, 13.4 average, 0 TD
UNC: Josh Downs - 16 receptions, 196 yards, 12.3 average, 2 TD
LEADING TACKLERS
UVA: Nick Jackson - 19 tackles (7 solo, 12 assisted), 0 TFL, 0 Sacks
UNC: Ja'Qurious Conley - 12 tackles (10 solo, 2 assisted), 2.0 TFL, 0 Sacks
*Stats & rankings through September 12, 2021*