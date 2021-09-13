 TarHeelIllustrated - THI Football Central: Virginia
THI Football Central: Virginia

Carolina's defense will need to slow down Brennan Armstrong and the UVA offense to help the Tar Heels chances at evening their ACC record.
Carolina's defense will need to slow down Brennan Armstrong and the UVA offense to help the Tar Heels chances at evening their ACC record.
John Gwaltney • TarHeelIllustrated
@JohnGwaltney

LINE: Carolina -10

DATE: Saturday, September 18, 2021

WHERE: Kenan Stadium (51,000); Chapel Hill, North Carolina

TIME/TV: 7:30 pm/ACCN

LIVE AUDIO: GoHeelsTV (FREE); Tar Heel Sports Network; SIRIUS (85) XM (85) SXM Online (85)

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

SERIES vs. UNC: 64-57-4 Carolina

LAST MEETING: Virginia 44, Carolina 41 (2020) Scroll down for video

VIRGINIA CAVALIERS (2-0, 0-0)

Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Statistics | Twitter

HEAD COACH: Bronco Mendenhall (131-75 overall, 32-32 at UVA)

RANKINGS: NR AP, NR Coaches, #24 FPI, #40 Sagarin

STRENGTH OF SCHEDULE: #109 (Remaining SOS: #32)

STRENGTH OF RECORD: #38

OFFENSE (per game): 42.5 points, 169.5 rushing, 381.0 passing, 550.5 yards

OPPONENTS (per game): 7.0 points, 105.0 rushing, 155.0 passing, 260.0 yards

NORTH CAROLINA TAR HEELS (1-1, 0-1)

Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Statistics | Twitter

HEAD COACH: Mack Brown (260-133-1 overall, 85-57-1 at UNC)

RANKINGS: #21 AP, #19 Coaches, #11 FPI, #23 Sagarin

STRENGTH OF SCHEDULE: #34 (Remaining SOS: #52)

STRENGTH OF RECORD: #63

OFFENSE (per game): 34.5 points, 173.5 rushing, 307.0 passing, 480.5 yards

OPPONENTS (per game): 17.0 points, 154.0 rushing, 129.5 passing, 283.5 yards

PASSING LEADERS

UVA: Brennan Armstrong - 744 yards, 48-67-1 completions, 7 TD

UNC: Sam Howell - 560 yards, 38-61-3 completions, 4 TD

RUSHING LEADERS

UVA: Wayne Taulapapa - 15 carries, 83 yards, 5.5 average, 1 TD

UNC: Sam Howell - 24 carries, 139 yards, 5.8 average, 2 TD

RECEIVING LEADERS

UVA: Keytaon Thompson - 10 receptions, 134 yards, 13.4 average, 0 TD

UNC: Josh Downs - 16 receptions, 196 yards, 12.3 average, 2 TD

LEADING TACKLERS

UVA: Nick Jackson - 19 tackles (7 solo, 12 assisted), 0 TFL, 0 Sacks

UNC: Ja'Qurious Conley - 12 tackles (10 solo, 2 assisted), 2.0 TFL, 0 Sacks

*Stats & rankings through September 12, 2021*

LOOK BACK: Carolina vs. Virginia (2020)

