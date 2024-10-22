Advertisement
Published Oct 22, 2024
THI Football Central: Virginia
Bryant Baucom  •  TarHeelIllustrated
Staff Writer

************************************

After spending time on our site, head over to @ Autograph for everything elseTar Heels, aside. It's the only app you need to feed your fandom. Catch us on there today for FREE using my code: thi

************************************

DATE: Saturday, October 26, 2024

WHERE: Scott Stadium (60,000); Charlottesville, Virginia

TIME/TV: 12:00 PM/CW Network

LIVE AUDIO: GoHeelsTV; Tar Heel Sports Network; SIRIUSXM College Football Schedule (Sirius TBA, XM/SXM TBA, Internet TBA)

Virginia: Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Stats | Twitter

SERIES: UNC leads the all-time series, 66-58-4.

**************************************************************************************

Remember, for just $8.33 a month, YOU CAN BE A TAR HEELS INSIDER, TOO!!!

***************************************************************************************


VIRGINIA-UNC TEAM COMPARISON
Record & Rankings as of October 21, 2024
VIRGINIANORTH CAROLINA

Head Coach

Tony Elliott

10-19 overall
10-19 at Virginia

Mack Brown

279-148-1 overall
110-56-1 at UNC

2024 Record

4-3 (2-2 ACC)

3-4 (0-3 ACC)

Rankings

NR AP

NR Coaches

#64 Sagarin

#61 FPI

NR AP

NR Coaches

#77 Sagarin

#69 FPI

Strength of Schedule

#50

#86

Strength of Record

56

92

Strength of Schedule Remaining

20

80

VIRGINIA OFFENSE vs. UNC DEFENSE
Stats updated October 21, 2024
VIRGINIANORTH CAROLINA

Points Per Game

28.0

30.43

Rushing Per Game

159.6

160.3

Passing Per Game

262.7

239.57

TOTAL

422.3

399.9

VIRGINIA DEFENSE vs. UNC OFFENSE
Stats updated October 21, 2024
VIRGINIANORTH CAROLINA

Points Per Game

25.7

32.86

Rushing Per Game

133.4

198.7

Passing Per Game

272.6

245.71

TOTAL

406.0

444.4

VIRGINIA - UNC INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Stats updated October 21, 2024
VIRGINIANORTH CAROLINA

Passing

Anthony Colandrea

1,649 total yards

140-220-4 INT passing

11 TD

Jacolby Criswell

1,367 total yards

105-187-3 INT passing

8 TD

Rushing

Kobe Pace

81 carries

366 total yards

4.5 average

2 TD

Omarion Hampton

155 carries

901 total yards

5.8 average

7 TD

Receiving

Malachi Fields

40 receptions

606 total yards

15.2 average

4 TD

J.J. Jones

21 receptions

364 total yards

17.33 average

2 TD

Tackles

Jonas Sanker

57 total tackles

37 solo, 20 assisted

5.0 TFL, 1 Sack

Power Echols

48 total tackles

26 solo, 22 assisted

0.5 TFL, 0.5 Sacks

Advertisement
Advertisement