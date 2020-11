TarHeelIllustrated - THI Football Central: Wake Forest

SERIES vs. UNC: Carolina leads 69-36-2

LAST MEETING: Wake Forest 24, Carolina 18 (9/13/19)

STREAK: Carolina and Wake Forest have split the last four meetings with Carolina wining in 2011 and 2015 while Wake Forest took the 2012 and 2019 contests.

LOCATION: Winston-Salem, North Carolina

ENROLLMENT: 5,287

SCHOOL COLOR: Old Gold & Black

STADIUM (cap.): Truist Field (31,500)

SURFACE: FieldTurf

CONFERENCE: Atlantic Coast Conference

2019 RECORD: 8-5 overall, 4-4 ACC

HEAD COACH: Dave Clawson (130-122 overall, 40-42 at WFU)