TarHeelIllustrated - THI In The Commonwealth: Introducing 2024 Asaad Brown

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA – THI was at the Virginia Beach Sports Complex last week and talked with some up-and-coming talent from the Tidewater region, including 2024 cornerback Asaad Brown.

A 6-foot-0, 175-pounder, Brown turned 16 recently and already has offers from 13 programs across the country, including Mississippi State, Penn State, South Carolina, and Virginia Tech amongst others.

Despite not having an offer from North Carolina, Brown does have some strong interest from the Tar Heels and is originally from the Tar Heel State.

Now a Portsmouth, VA, native, Brown attends Portsmouth Christian Academy, but is currently traveling back and forth from Louisiana to play for the Louisiana Elite, a 7-on-7 football club that fields players from across the country.

THI: I know it’s still really early on in your recruitment process, but how has it been going so far?

BROWN: “It’s going really good. I feel good about it, but I’ve got more work to do.”





THI: Correct me if I’m wrong, but you’re back playing high school football right now?

BROWN: “No sir. Right now, I’m doing 7-on-7 for Louisiana Elite. They’re from Louisiana, but they pay for my flights and everything. I just go down there and ball out for them.”





THI: How has playing down there been for you?

BROWN: “It’s been good. It’s a lot of traveling though, but it’s really been good. I count my blessings for it.”





THI: What parts of your game have you already noticed improve from playing in Louisiana?

BROWN: “Well, right now, I’m not guarding anyone from here (Virginia Beach). I’m guarding people from across the nation, so there’s a lot of top dogs down there, a lot of fast dudes, too. So, it’s been good.”





THI: I know you’re still really young, but what kind of communication are you having with schools and is there any program that’s shown the most love so far?

BROWN: “All schools to be honest. I love it because I’ve got a good relationship with all the coaches and everything. So, it’s been going good.”





THI: What do you think about UNC?

BROWN: “The Tar Heels? I like everything. They’re close to where I’m at. That’s close to where I’m from, actually. I’m from North Carolina.”





THI: Have you ever been to a UNC game?

BROWN: “Yes sir, I have. I’ve been there when they played UVA.”





THI: What did you think about that experience?

BROWN: “It was a good game. It was fun. It was a good experience to go out there and watch the college players go at it.”





THI: You’ve still got a long way to go, but what are you looking for the most when it comes to committing to a program?

BROWN: “A little bit of everything. Academics, (playing) spots for me that I could get and all that.”





THI: What parts of your game are you looking to develop the most over these next few years?

BROWN: “Right now, I’m focusing on getting bigger, getting stronger, getting faster. And that's what I’m working on, getting better with my skill sets and every day, crafting.”



