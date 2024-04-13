With the transfer portal and impending decisions by RJ Davis and Harrison Ingram regarding their futures the main topics surrounding North Carolina basketball right now, it’s a good time we discuss where things stand and why UNC fans should have faith in Hubert Davis during this period.

THI’s Jacob Turner and Andrew Jones discuss the Tar Heels’ coach’s track record in the portal, and how UNC fans should be confident that whatever happens, Davis likely will find what the 2024-25 team needs over the next month.

We also discuss the positions UNC is looking at, and that this is a very fluid situation, so things can quickly change.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.