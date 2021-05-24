THI Podcast: 2022 OL Targets As The Dead Period Is Ending

THI Publisher Andrew Jones is joined by Director of Football Recruiting Deana King to discuss the third part of her series looking at North Carolina’s key targets by position group for the class of 2022 as the dead period is about to end.

The NCAA instituted a dead period in March of 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it has remained in place ever since. So, prospects and coaches have not met in person in nearly 15 months nor have prospects been allowed to tour facilities. Some have made trips to schools, but no access other than what anyone else can see has been granted.

With everything opening up June 1, UNC will welcome numerous unofficial and quite a few official visits from prospects.

In this video, Deana gives her take on the top offensive line targets for the Tar Heels in the class of 2022.





*Video edits by Jacob Turner.