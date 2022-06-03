THI Podcast: 2023 Commit Simeon Wilcher Scouting Report

THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Director of Basketball Recruiting and analyst David Sisk go in-depth discussing North Carolina class of 2023 commit Simeon Wilcher’s game continue our Scouting Report series.

David was in Louisville covering the EYBL event last weekend, and watched Wilcher up close quite a bit. Here, he and Jacob dive into aspects of Wilcher’s game while also looking ahead.

Wilcher was the first member of Carolina’s class to commit, announcing his intentions last October. A point guard from Roselle, NJ, Wilcher is rated the No. 10 overall prospect nationally in his class. In April, the top player in the class, G.G. Jackson, committed to Hubert Davis and th Tar Heels.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

**************************************************************************************

Subscribe to THI for one year at just $8.33 per month and get access to everything we do. We are all over football & basketball recruiting & we go where the Tar Heels go.

Also, while prices are skyrocketing everywhere, WE HAVE NOT INCREASED OUR RATES in nearly a decade!.

And Remember, for just $8.33 a month, YOU CAN BE AN INSIDER, TOO!!!

***************************************************************************************



