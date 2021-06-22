THI Podcast: 2023 Defensive Targets The Showtime Camp

THI Publisher Andrew Jones and Director of Football Recruiting Deana King were at the Mack Brown Showtime Camp on Saturday evening at North Carolina and had a chance to see plenty of Tar Heels football targets.

On Monday, AJ and Deana discussed the class of 2022 targets that were on hand, in this podcast they will talk about the class of 2023 defensive players of note that were there.

Most of the players at the invitation-only camp were in the class of 2023, but some important 2022 kids were there. Wednesday’s pod will focus on the 2023 offensive players that were on hand.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner

