THI Podcast: 2023 Offers & The Changing Landscape Of Recruiting

THI Publisher Andrew Jones and Director of Basketball Recruiting David Sisk discuss five members of the class of 2023 that North Carolina has offered and have a deep discussion about Hubert Davis offering very highly rated players in the class and how recruiting will change with that group.

With the Overtime Basketball League an the NBL of Australia offering kids a lot of money, if UNC is going to go after the top prospects, it won’t just compete with other college programs for them, it must battle these leagues, as well.

How can NIL opportunities affect that and more in this interesting discussion.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.



