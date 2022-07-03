THI Podcast: 2024 Forward Cam Scott Scouting Report

**************************************************************************************

***************************************************************************************

THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Director of Basketball Recruiting David Sisk continue their series discussing various North Carolina basketball targets, here focusing on 2024 guard Cam Scott.

As a longtime college, AAU, and high school coach, Sisk recently watched each of the prospects in this series play in person. He has also spoken with them multiple times, so he offers his expertise on their games and the situations with UNC.

Scott is a 6-foot-6 shooting guard in the class of 2024 who attends Lexington (SC) High School.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.



