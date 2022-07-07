THI Podcast: 2024 SG Tre Johnson Scouting Report

**************************************************************************************

THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Director of Basketball Recruiting David Sisk continue their series discussing and breaking down the games and recruitment of various class of 2023 and 2024 North Carolina targets.

In this edition, Jacob & David discuss big-time class of 2024 shooting guard Tre Johnson, who attends Lake Highlands High School in Dallas, TX. At 6-foot-6 and 180 pounds, Johnson is rated the No. 3 overall prospect nationally in his class.

Among Johnson’s impressive list of offers includes from Duke, Kansas, Kentucky, Texas, Auburn, Baylor, and Illinois.

Video edits by Jacob Turner.