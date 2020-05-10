THI staff writer Jacob Turner and publisher Andrew Jones are back for another “3 Things…” segment, only this time they aren’t in the arena or stadiums after a game or presser, social distancing means they’re at their respective home and talking North Carolina football.

In this edition, Jacob & AJ look at the discuss 3 Things from UNC’s team as a whole they took from this spring even though the Tar Heels didn’t practice. The media was given access to coaches and some players, so much was still learned.