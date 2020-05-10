THI Podcast: 3 Things About UNC Football From This Spring
THI staff writer Jacob Turner and publisher Andrew Jones are back for another “3 Things…” segment, only this time they aren’t in the arena or stadiums after a game or presser, social distancing means they’re at their respective home and talking North Carolina football.
In this edition, Jacob & AJ look at the discuss 3 Things from UNC’s team as a whole they took from this spring even though the Tar Heels didn’t practice. The media was given access to coaches and some players, so much was still learned.