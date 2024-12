CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina led No. 10 Alabama for only 2:01 on Wednesday night in a 94-79 loss to the Crimson Tide at the Smith Center.

And in this edition of 3 Things, we discuss the Tar Heels’ poor defensive play, poor offensive play, and what this means.

UNC dropped to 4-4 while Alabama improved to 7-2.

*Video edits by Chelsea Sipple.