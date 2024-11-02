THI Podcast: 3 Things From Carolina's Win at FSU

TALLAHASSEE, FL – North Carolina collected its second consecutive decisive road win Saturday by running away from Florida State, 35-11, at Doak Campbell Stadium.

Omarion Hampton ran for 172 yards and four TDs and caught three passes for 93 yards and another score, and UNC’s defense racked up seven more sacks and limited the Seminoles to 211 total yards.

In this edition of 3 Things, we discuss why the Heels were so effective moving the ball, particularly on the ground, why the defense was stout, and what this means.

The Tar Heels improved to 5-4 overall and 2-3 in the ACC.

*Video edits by Chelsea Sipple.