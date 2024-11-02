Advertisement

Staff Pix: UNC at FSU

Staff Pix: UNC at FSU

A week after ending a four-game skid, North Carolina looks to climb above .500 as the Tar Heels visit struggling

Premium content
 • THI Staff
Heels' Goal for the Last Four Games is to Win Out

Heels' Goal for the Last Four Games is to Win Out

Finishing strong has been a problem for North Carolina.The Tar Heels have ended the season on a winning streak just

 • Bryant Baucom
UNC Commits' Preview: Week 11

UNC Commits' Preview: Week 11

As North Carolina enters the home stretch of the regular season, many of its commit have their eyes focused on the posts

 • Bryant Baucom
Ty Claude Cleared to Play

Ty Claude Cleared to Play

Ty Claude, a 6-foot-7, 226-pound forward for North Carolina has been cleared to play, a source close to the UNC program

 • Andrew Jones
THI Podcast: The Basketball Show | Season Preview

THI Podcast: The Basketball Show | Season Preview

Monday night marks the start of North Carolina’s basketball season, one that includes six new scholarship Tar Heels,

Video content
 • THI Staff

Published Nov 2, 2024
THI Podcast: 3 Things From Carolina's Win at FSU
THI Staff
Tar Heel Illustrated
TALLAHASSEE, FL – North Carolina collected its second consecutive decisive road win Saturday by running away from Florida State, 35-11, at Doak Campbell Stadium.

Omarion Hampton ran for 172 yards and four TDs and caught three passes for 93 yards and another score, and UNC’s defense racked up seven more sacks and limited the Seminoles to 211 total yards.

In this edition of 3 Things, we discuss why the Heels were so effective moving the ball, particularly on the ground, why the defense was stout, and what this means.

The Tar Heels improved to 5-4 overall and 2-3 in the ACC.

*Video edits by Chelsea Sipple.

