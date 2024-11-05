THI Podcast: 3 Things From Carolina's Win Over Elon

Advertisement

in other news

Breaking Down UNC’s Offense From its win at Florida State

Breaking Down UNC’s Offense From its win at Florida State

North Carolina’s offense continued to grow and move the ball in its 35-11 win at Florida State on Saturday in

Premium content
 • Andrew Jones
Breaking Down UNC’s Defensive performance from its win at FSU

Breaking Down UNC’s Defensive performance from its win at FSU

Breaking Down UNC’s Defensive performance from the win at FSU For the second consecutive game, North Carolina’s defense

Premium content
 • Andrew Jones
UNC Snap Counts Versus Florida State

UNC Snap Counts Versus Florida State

North Carolina earned its second consecutive win in ACC play on Saturday, downing Florida State, 35-11, in Tallahassee

Premium content
 • Bryant Baucom
UNC Commits' Results: Week 11

UNC Commits' Results: Week 11

As North Carolina enters the home stretch of the regular season, many of its commit have their eyes focused on the posts

 • Bryant Baucom
3 Stars From Carolina's Victory at Florida State

3 Stars From Carolina's Victory at Florida State

  Omarion Hampton Hampton turned in a fantastic performance running for 172 yards and four touchdowns on 32 attempts

Premium content
 • Andrew Jones

in other news

Breaking Down UNC’s Offense From its win at Florida State

Breaking Down UNC’s Offense From its win at Florida State

North Carolina’s offense continued to grow and move the ball in its 35-11 win at Florida State on Saturday in

Premium content
 • Andrew Jones
Breaking Down UNC’s Defensive performance from its win at FSU

Breaking Down UNC’s Defensive performance from its win at FSU

Breaking Down UNC’s Defensive performance from the win at FSU For the second consecutive game, North Carolina’s defense

Premium content
 • Andrew Jones
UNC Snap Counts Versus Florida State

UNC Snap Counts Versus Florida State

North Carolina earned its second consecutive win in ACC play on Saturday, downing Florida State, 35-11, in Tallahassee

Premium content
 • Bryant Baucom
Published Nov 5, 2024
THI Podcast: 3 Things From Carolina's Win Over Elon
THI Staff
Tar Heel Illustrated
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina pulled away from Elon late Monday night to notch a 90-76 victory at the Smith Center in the season opener for both teams.

The Phoenix used a 14-0 run to take a 71-69 lead, but RJ Davis scored 10 of Carolina’s next 16 points and the Tar Heels outscored the visitors, 21-5, the rest of the way.

In this edition of 3 Things, we discuss the up-and-down play of the game by UNC, which is why it was in position for the scare, then the 14-0 run and Davis response, plus what this means.

*Video edits by Chelsea Sipple.

North Carolina
2025Commitment List
Updated:
football
Rivals250 Logo
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS
Advertisement
Advertisement