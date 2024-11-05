THI Podcast: 3 Things From Carolina's Win Over Elon

in other news
Breaking Down UNC’s Offense From its win at Florida State
North Carolina’s offense continued to grow and move the ball in its 35-11 win at Florida State on Saturday in
Breaking Down UNC’s Defensive performance from its win at FSU
Breaking Down UNC’s Defensive performance from the win at FSU For the second consecutive game, North Carolina’s defense
UNC Snap Counts Versus Florida State
North Carolina earned its second consecutive win in ACC play on Saturday, downing Florida State, 35-11, in Tallahassee
UNC Commits' Results: Week 11
As North Carolina enters the home stretch of the regular season, many of its commit have their eyes focused on the posts
3 Stars From Carolina's Victory at Florida State
Omarion Hampton Hampton turned in a fantastic performance running for 172 yards and four touchdowns on 32 attempts
CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina pulled away from Elon late Monday night to notch a 90-76 victory at the Smith Center in the season opener for both teams.
The Phoenix used a 14-0 run to take a 71-69 lead, but RJ Davis scored 10 of Carolina’s next 16 points and the Tar Heels outscored the visitors, 21-5, the rest of the way.
In this edition of 3 Things, we discuss the up-and-down play of the game by UNC, which is why it was in position for the scare, then the 14-0 run and Davis response, plus what this means.
*Video edits by Chelsea Sipple.
