THI Podcast: 3 Things From Carolina's Win Over Elon

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina pulled away from Elon late Monday night to notch a 90-76 victory at the Smith Center in the season opener for both teams.

The Phoenix used a 14-0 run to take a 71-69 lead, but RJ Davis scored 10 of Carolina’s next 16 points and the Tar Heels outscored the visitors, 21-5, the rest of the way.

In this edition of 3 Things, we discuss the up-and-down play of the game by UNC, which is why it was in position for the scare, then the 14-0 run and Davis response, plus what this means.

*Video edits by Chelsea Sipple.