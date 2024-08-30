in other news
MINNEAPOLIS, MN – North Carolina opened its football season with a 19-17 win at Minnesota on Thursday night, as placekicker Noah Burnette converted four field goals, including a 45-yarder with 1:44 remaining for the game’s winning points.
The Tar Heels’ only scores in the second half were Burnette kicks, as the others went for 29, 42, and 52 yards, the latter a career high.
UNC starting quarterback Max Johnson suffered what appeared to be a serious injury late in the third quarter and left the game. Omarion Hampton ran for 129 yards, and the Tar Heels’ defense registered five sacks and forced the Golden Gophers into five three-and-outs.
Here, we discuss UNC’s performance on site at Huntington Back Stadium.
*Video edits by Kevin Roy.
