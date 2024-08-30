Advertisement

Staff Pix: UNC at Minnesota

Staff Pix: UNC at Minnesota

The kickoff to North Carolina’s 2024 football season is just about here, as it commences Thursday night at Huntington

 • THI Staff
UNC Commits' Schedule Preview - Week Three

UNC Commits' Schedule Preview - Week Three

While North Carolina prepares for its season-opener against Minnesota, twelve future Tar Heels will continue their

 • Bryant Baucom
5 Keys for UNC to Beat Minnesota

5 Keys for UNC to Beat Minnesota

  Holes For Hampton Carolina’s rebuilt offensive line will get a test against one of the better defensive fronts in the

 • Andrew Jones
5 Questions About Minnesota

5 Questions About Minnesota

Minnesota will host North Carolina in football for the first time ever August 29, and it will serve as a rematch from

 • THI Staff
Daily Drop: Why UNC Needs More True Road Games Like Minnesota!

Daily Drop: Why UNC Needs More True Road Games Like Minnesota!

North Carolina opening its football season playing at Minnesota of the Big Ten is cool and is an example of the kinds

 • THI Staff

Staff Pix: UNC at Minnesota

Staff Pix: UNC at Minnesota

The kickoff to North Carolina’s 2024 football season is just about here, as it commences Thursday night at Huntington

 • THI Staff
UNC Commits' Schedule Preview - Week Three

UNC Commits' Schedule Preview - Week Three

While North Carolina prepares for its season-opener against Minnesota, twelve future Tar Heels will continue their

 • Bryant Baucom
5 Keys for UNC to Beat Minnesota

5 Keys for UNC to Beat Minnesota

  Holes For Hampton Carolina’s rebuilt offensive line will get a test against one of the better defensive fronts in the

 • Andrew Jones
Published Aug 30, 2024
THI Podcast: 3 Things From UNC's 19-17 win At Minnesota
THI Staff
Tar Heel Illustrated
MINNEAPOLIS, MN – North Carolina opened its football season with a 19-17 win at Minnesota on Thursday night, as placekicker Noah Burnette converted four field goals, including a 45-yarder with 1:44 remaining for the game’s winning points.

The Tar Heels’ only scores in the second half were Burnette kicks, as the others went for 29, 42, and 52 yards, the latter a career high.

UNC starting quarterback Max Johnson suffered what appeared to be a serious injury late in the third quarter and left the game. Omarion Hampton ran for 129 yards, and the Tar Heels’ defense registered five sacks and forced the Golden Gophers into five three-and-outs.

Here, we discuss UNC’s performance on site at Huntington Back Stadium.

*Video edits by Kevin Roy.

