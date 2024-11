CHESTNUT HILL, MA – Very little went right for North Carolina on Saturday at Alumni Stadium, and as a result the Tar Heels were blown out, 41-21, by Boston College in a game that wasn’t as close as the final score.

In this edition of 3 Things, we discuss all that went wrong for the Tar Heels on both sides of the ball and what all of it means.

In losing, UNC dropped to 6-5 overall and 3-4 in the ACC while the Eagles improved to 6-5 and 3-4.

*Video edits by Chelsea Sipple.