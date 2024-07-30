Advertisement
THI Podcast: 3 Things on UNC's Defense From its First Practice

THI Staff
Tar Heel Illustrated
CHAPEL HILL – Tar Heel Illustrated was on hand for North Carolina’s first practice of the 2024 football season Monday night.

And afterward, THI’s Chelsea Sipple and Andrew Jones discussed 3 Things from the Tar Heels’ defense. Who stood out? How did the defensive line look? How deep is the linebacker room? What about the defense in general? Plus, more.

*Video edits by Chelsea Sipple.

