THI Podcast: 3 Things From UNC's Exhibition Win Over JC Smith

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina took to the court in a game one final time before it gets real next week, as the Tar Heels obliterated Division II Johnson C. Smith, 127-63, on Sunday afternoon at the Smith Center.

And in this edition of 3 Things, we discuss the performance, what stood out, some positives signs, and much more.

*Video edits by Chelsea Sipple.

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

SPONSORED BY MYPERFECTFRANCHISE.NET

Are you…

*Ready to leave the corporate Rat Race for the American Dream?

*Looking for a side hustle while working your current job?

*Wanting to diversify, build wealth, and/or leave a legacy?

Andy can help!!!

Andy is a franchise consultant (as well as franchise owner) and helps people find franchises that fit their skill sets, financial requirements, time to commit and more….His services are 100% free and he’s here to help if you have any questions about business ownership.

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^