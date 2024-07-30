THI Podcast: 3 Things on UNC's Offense From its First Practice
CHAPEL HILL – Tar Heel Illustrated was on hand for North Carolina’s first practice of the 2024 football season Monday night.
And afterward, THI’s Chelsea Sipple and Andrew Jones discussed 3 Things from the Tar Heels’ offense plus a few more nuggets thrown in there. Who stood out? How did the QBs look? And more…
*Video edits by Chelsea Sipple.
